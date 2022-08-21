How to stop your child from watching adult content on YouTube? Check these steps

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 21, 2022 02:44 PM IST

YouTube has a restricted mode enabled which blocks all mature content deemed unsuitable for children, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported. However, the platform doesn't say that it will filter all types of adult content uploaded on it.

You can block adult content on YouTube on desktop and mobile devices(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

YouTube is a popular video streaming platform catering to users of all ages. The platform comprises content across genres and subjects. When children log on to YouTube, their parents are worried if their kids might have been hooked on to an objectionable video. Here we are going to tell you a trick for making YouTube a kids' friendly platform and block and block adult content.

If your kid uses a specific device to watch YouTube videos, here's how you can enable restrict mode to prevent him/her from watching adult content. For desktop users, here is the process to be followed. STEP 1: Log on to YouTube.com through your web browser.

STEP 2: Tap on the profile icon on the top right corner. STEP 3: Click on ‘Restricted Mode’ from the profile menu. STEP 4: Select toggle for ‘Active Restricted Mode’ option. With these steps, the restricted mode will be activated on your desktop. To activate this mode on your mobile phone, follow these steps:-

STEP 1: Open the YouTube app on your smartphone.STEP 2: Tap on the general menu after selecting ‘Settings’.STEP 3: Tap on the ‘Restricted Mode’ option.STEP 4: Switch on the toggle for ‘Activate Restricted Mode’.Remember, you have to separately activate this mode on different devices. You have to manually activate restricted mode if you are using more than a device.

