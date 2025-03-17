HP introduces AI-powered EliteBook PCs for businesses in India- Know specs, features, more

HP, a popular OEM has launched its new commercial AI PCs in India to cater business requirements. The lineup includes three powerful laptop models, the HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch, HP EliteBook X G1i 14-inch, and the HP EliteBook X G1i Flip 14-inch. Alongside these three models, the company has also launched EliteBook X G1a 14-inch laptop which delivers a flagship performance with 55 TOPS in AI performance. Since the laptops are for business usage, they ensure powerful performance, seamless collaboration, and enhanced security. Therefore, if you are in search of a powerful AI-powered laptop to manage your professional work, HP's new EliteBook series laptops may come to your liking. The laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen 7 PRO and 9 PRO processors, providing powerful performance and seamless AI experience to manage day-to-day tasks. Know more about HP’s EliteBook PCs for businesses. HP launches four new EliteBook PC models powered by AI.(HP)

HP AI-powered EliteBook PCs

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch Notebook: This laptop features a 14-inch 3K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is a lightweight laptop built with recycled magnesium and plastic. The HP EliteBook Ultra G1i is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 (Series 2) processors, offering up to 48 trillion operations per second of NPU performance. This combination will make productivity seamlines and multitasking faster considering it's a laptop built for businesses. HP claims that it is the world’s first AI business notebook that comes with 9MP camera, dual microphones, and AI-powered Poly Camera Pro.

HP EliteBook X G1i 14-inch Notebook and HP EliteBook X Flip G1i 14-inch Notebook: These are lightweight 2-in-1 laptops which can be transformed into several modes such as laptop, tablet, and tent, enabling users to work efficiently. The laptops also support HP Rechargeable Active Pen for note-taking and other creative work. The HP EliteBook X G1i 14-inch Notebook and HP EliteBook X Flip G1i 14-inch Notebook are powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors with up to 48 TOPS of NPU performance. The laptop comes with built-in fingerprint sensor, Poly Camera Pro, HP Endpoint Security Controller and Poly Studio-tuned speakers.

HP EliteBook X G1a 14-inch Notebook: Lastly, this powerful laptop is designed for techies. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 PRO and 9 PRO processors, offering up to 55 TOPS of NPU performance providing seamless multitasking for content creation and data analysis. It offers 64GB LPDDR5x RAM that claims to provide faster AI processing. It also comes equipped with HP Smart Sense and 40W Thermal Design Power (TDP) system for thermal management.

HP AI-powered EliteBook PCs price in India

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch will be priced at Rs.2,67,223. The HP EliteBook X G1i 14-inch Notebook and HP EliteBook X Flip G1i 14-inch Notebook are available at Rs.2,23,456 and Rs.2,58,989 respectively. Lastly, the HP EliteBook X G1a will be priced at Rs.2,21,723 in India. All four models can be purchased from the HP Online stores.