I checked Amazon’s headphone deals - these are the ones I’d actually consider

Amazon is offering major deals and discounts on the purchase of various electronic devices in India right now. Headphones and earbuds, in particular, are available at a discount of up to 80% during the company's ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. Additionally, the company is offering discount coupons, no-cost EMI options and banking discounts to the buyers, which make even the premium devices more affordable.

Best headphones and earbuds to buy on Amazon. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

While Amazon is full of headphone deals right now, not every deal is worth your attention. A pair that is 40% or 50% cheaper can still be a poor buy if the sound is mediocre, the ANC is weak, or the battery life does not live up to expectations. That is why I would not recommend choosing headphones based on the discount percentage alone.

So as this year's sale started, I went through Amazon’s headphone deals and narrowed them down to the models that actually caught my attention. The focus here is not on finding the cheapest headphones or the biggest price cut, but on identifying deals that make sense at their current prices on the devices that offer the experience worth investing in.

From affordable everyday headphones to more premium options with features such as active noise cancellation, long battery life and better microphones, this list covers different budgets and needs. So, if you are tempted by Amazon’s headphone offers but do not want to waste money on a deal that only looks good on paper, these are the ones I would actually consider buying.

Best headphone deals to consider on Amazon

The Sony WF-C510 are compact, lightweight true wireless earbuds designed for comfortable everyday listening. Their 6mm drivers, DSEE audio processing and custom EQ deliver clear, balanced sound, while Ambient Sound Mode keeps you aware of your surroundings. Bluetooth 5.3 with Multipoint lets you stay connected to two devices. Battery life is a standout, with up to 11 hours from the earbuds and 22 hours with the case.

Specifications Type TWS earbuds Dust and water protection IPX4 Battery Life Up to 11 hours; up to 22 hours with charging case Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint Connection Audio Features 6mm dynamic drivers, DSEE, Ambient Sound Mode, Custom EQ, Clear Bass, SBC/AAC codecs, 360 Reality Audio support Reasons to Buy Long battery life Clear sound Good connectivity Comfortable fit Reasons to Avoid No noise cancellation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find these earbuds to be of good quality. They appreciate its sound quality and clarity along with its long battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality and long battery life.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The JBL Tune Buds 2 earbuds feature a compact, ergonomic in-ear design with 10mm dynamic drivers tuned for JBL Pure Bass sound. It gets Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient helps control background noise, while six microphones support clearer calls. Personi-Fi 3.0 and JBL’s app let you personalise the listening experience. Battery life is a major strength, offering up to 12 hours of playback with ANC off and up to 48 hours with the charging case.

Specifications Type TWS earbuds Dust and water protection IP54 Battery Life Up to 48 hours total; up to 12 hours from earbuds with ANC off Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint connection Audio Features JBL Pure Bass Sound, 10mm dynamic drivers, Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Smart Ambient, JBL Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0, six microphones, custom EQ Reasons to Buy Good noise cancellation Clear sound Good connectivity Reasons to Avoid Average battery

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the earbuds' sound quality, particularly noting the deep but controlled bass, and appreciate the connectivity features, with one customer highlighting the seamless dual-device pairing.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality and noise cancellation.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds feature a compact in-ear design with three ear-tip and stability-band sizes for a secure, personalised fit. Their dynamic drivers deliver rich sound, while active noise cancellation helps block distractions. Bluetooth 5.3 supports multipoint connectivity, and the earbuds deliver up to 8.5 hours of playback. The wireless charging case provides additional charges, while a 20-minute quick charge adds up to two hours of listening.

Specifications Type TWS earbuds Dust and water protection IPX4 Battery Life Up to 8.5 hours; charging case provides up to 2.5 additional charges Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint connectivity Audio Features Active Noise Cancellation, dynamic drivers, adjustable EQ, Bose QCE app, customisable ANC modes Reasons to Buy Good sound quality Excellent clarity Good charging capability Reasons to Avoid Decent ANC

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the earbuds' sound quality, with one noting its wide soundstage, and many find them worth the price.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality and battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro combine a lightweight, ergonomic design with a two-way speaker system featuring a woofer and planar tweeter for detailed Hi-Fi sound. Adaptive ANC 2.0, Adaptive EQ and 360 Audio enhance listening, while Super Wide Band supports clearer calls. The earbuds offer up to 6 hours of playback with ANC enabled and up to 26 hours with the case. Turn ANC off and playback extends to 7 hours, or 30 hours with the case.

Specifications Type TWS earbuds Dust and water protection IP57 Battery Life Up to 6 hours with ANC; up to 26 hours with charging case Connectivity Bluetooth 6.1, LE Audio, Auto Switch Audio Features Enhanced 2-way speaker, Adaptive ANC 2.0, Adaptive EQ, 360 Audio, Ambient Sound, Voice Detect, Super Wide Band Reasons to Buy Good noise cancellation Comfortable fit Good sound quality Good connectivity Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the headphones' sound quality, with one noting crystal-clear highs, and appreciate their noise cancellation, fit, and seamless connectivity with Samsung devices.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality, fit and battery life.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 is a premium over-ear headphone with a foldable design, soft earcups and an asymmetrical headband designed for extended listening. Its 30mm dynamic drivers deliver balanced, detailed sound, while the QN3 processor and 12 microphones power adaptive noise cancellation. Bluetooth 5.3 supports wireless and multipoint connectivity. Battery life reaches up to 30 hours, while a quick 3-minute charge delivers up to 3 hours of playback, making it well suited to travel and long workdays.

Specifications Type Over-ear wireless Dust and water protection NA Battery Life Up to 30 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint pairing, 3.5mm wired connection Audio Features 30mm dynamic drivers, Adaptive Noise Cancellation, HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, 12 microphones, Ambient Sound Mode, High-Resolution Audio Reasons to Buy Good sound quality Good noise cancellation Good battery life Reasons to Avoid Average microphone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find these headphones to be an unparalleled product with excellent sound quality, deep and controlled bass, and very good noise cancellation. Moreover, the battery life is top-notch.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose these headphones for their sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life.

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Special Edition combines a lightweight, foldable over-ear design with 42mm dynamic drivers tuned for detailed, immersive sound. Adaptive ANC helps reduce surrounding noise, while Transparency Mode lets ambient sound through when needed. Bluetooth 5.2, aptX Adaptive and multipoint connectivity support flexible wireless listening across devices. Its biggest advantage is battery life: up to 60 hours on a charge, making these headphones well suited to long flights, workdays and extended music sessions without frequent charging.

Specifications Type Over-ear wireless Dust and water protection NA Battery Life Up to 60 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, multipoint connectivity, 3.5mm audio connection Audio Features 42mm dynamic drivers, Adaptive ANC, Transparency Mode, aptX Adaptive, AAC/SBC codec support, customizable EQ and sound modes, four microphones Reasons to Buy Good sound quality Comfortable fit Good battery life Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the headphones' premium sound quality and up to 60 hours of playtime on a single charge. They also appreciate its fit.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose these headphones for their sound quality and battery life.

The JBL Live 780NC features a foldable over-ear design with 40mm-class bass-focused drivers, JBL Signature Sound and Hi-Res Audio support for detailed, energetic listening. Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 uses multiple microphones to reduce distractions, while Spatial Sound and customizable EQ let you tailor the experience through the JBL app. Bluetooth 6.0 supports multipoint connectivity and Auracast. Battery life is a standout, delivering up to 80 hours of playback.

Specifications Type Over-ear wireless Dust and water protection NA Battery Life Up to 60 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, multipoint connectivity, 3.5mm audio connection Audio Features 42mm dynamic drivers, Adaptive ANC, Transparency Mode, aptX Adaptive, AAC/SBC codec support, customizable EQ and sound modes, four microphones Reasons to Buy Good sound quality Good build quality Good battery life Reasons to Avoid Average noise cancellation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find these headphones impressive in terms of build quality, sound quality, and battery life, with one customer noting the sound doesn't distort at high volumes. The headphones are not too heavy, and customers appreciate the customization options, with one mentioning the app offers plenty of customization features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose these headphones for their sound quality and battery life.

Top deals on the purchase of headphones on Amazon

MODEL LISTED PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds ₹ 8990 ₹ 4490 JBL Tune Buds 2 TWS ₹ 9499 ₹ 3999 Bose QuietComfort ₹ 16900 ₹ 9999 Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro ₹ 29999 ₹ 19999 Sony WH-1000XM6 ₹ 49990 ₹ 35989 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones ₹ 34990 ₹ 20990 JBL Live 780NC ₹ 18999 ₹ 14999

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FAQs for buying headphones during Amazon sale When did the Great Indian Festival sale began? It started on October 8.

How much discount are headphones getting? Headphones are getting a discount of up to 80%.

What sort of hearables are getting discount? This discount is available on headphones, TWS earbuds and neckbands among others.

Are there other offers available to the buyers? Yes, Amazon is offering banking discounts, no-cost EMI options and cashback offers to the buyers.

When will this sale end? There is no end date mentioned for this sale yet.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.