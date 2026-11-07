I looked beyond suction power: 7 smart kitchen chimney features I’d consider before buying one in 2026

Buying a chimney is not just about looking at the right size and right suction power. It's also about finding the right motor and features that feel right for Indian kitchens wherein cooking often involves frying, tadkas and spices. Simply put, a chimney should also make everyday cooking easier, and maintenance more manageable.

Best chimneys to buy in India. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



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Fortunately, modern chimneys come with features such as filterless technology, auto-clean functions, gesture controls and intelligent heat sensors, which can genuinely improve the cooking experience depending on your kitchen layout and cooking habits. That said, these are not the only factors that I considered while buying a chimney for my home. I also looked at how well a chimney handled oil and grease, how much noise it produces, and whether its controls are convenient to use while cooking.

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So, if you too are planning to upgrade the chimney in your kitchen like I recently did, here are seven smart kitchen chimney features worth considering.

7 features to consider before buying a chimney

1. Suction capacity: Suction capacity is one of the first specifications to check when buying a kitchen chimney. It is measured in cubic metres per hour (m³/hr) and it indicates how much air the chimney can extract in an hour. For small Indian kitchens, a chimney with approximately 700–1,000 m³/hr suction capacity may be sufficient while for medium-sized kitchens, consider models offering around 1,000–1,200 m³/hr. Similarly, large kitchens and heavy cooking: Models with 1,200–1,500 m³/hr or higher capacity may be worth considering.

2. Filterless or filter-based technology: The filtration system determines how a chimney handles oil particles and grease generated during cooking. Most kitchen chimneys available in India use baffle filters, filterless technology or other specialised filtration arrangements. For households that frequently prepare fried food and oily dishes, baffle-filter or well-designed filterless chimneys are worth considering.

3. Auto-clean technology: Grease accumulation is one of the biggest maintenance challenges associated with kitchen chimneys. Over time, oil particles can collect inside the appliance, affecting its efficiency. This is where auto-clean technology becomes useful. Many modern chimneys feature thermal or heat-based auto-clean mechanisms. These use heat to loosen accumulated oil and grease, which allows the residue to collect in a dedicated oil collector.

4. Chimney size and installation type: A kitchen chimney should be at least as wide as the cooking hob or stove beneath it. Choosing the wrong size can affect how effectively it captures smoke and cooking fumes. A 60cm chimney is suitable for smaller cooking hobs and two to three-burner stoves, while a 90cm chimney is better suited to wider cooking hobs and larger four or five-burner stoves.

5. Noise levels and motor performance: A powerful chimney can become inconvenient if its motor produces excessive noise. Since kitchen chimneys are often used while preparing multiple dishes, noise levels are worth checking before making a purchase.

6. Smart controls and convenience features: Several newer models offer features designed to make everyday operation more convenient. Some useful features to look for include: gesture control, motion sensors touch controls, timer function, smart connectivity and LED lighting.

7. Ducted versus ductless operation: The installation and ventilation mechanism can significantly influence a chimney's effectiveness. Most kitchen chimneys available in India support either ducted or ductless operation. Ducted chimneys extract smoke, grease and cooking fumes through a duct that carries the air outside the kitchen or home. Ductless chimneys draw in kitchen air, pass it through filters and release the treated air back into the room.

Top features of the best chimneys to buy in India

MODEL SIZE SUCTION TYPE OF MOTOR Elica 75cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 75cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 90cm 1600 m3/hr BLDC Faber Pluto 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney 60cm 1000 m3/hr Conventional Motor Beyond Appliances Cube BLDC Plug N Play Ductless Kitchen Chimney 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Faber Energy 90cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Chimney 90cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC

Best chimneys to buy in India

This Elica chimney is a wall-mounted, curved-glass appliance that is designed for Indian kitchens with three to five-burner cooking hobs. Its 1,500 m³/hr suction capacity is suited to households that regularly prepare oily or spice-heavy meals. The filterless design, heat-based auto-clean function and built-in oil collector simplify maintenance. It is powered by a BLDC motor with support for nine-speed touch controls and motion sensors offer convenient operation.

Specifications Size 75 cm Suction power 1,500 m³/hr Motor type BLDC Number of lights 2 LED lamps Controls 9-speed touch control with motion sensor Special features Filterless design, heat auto-clean, oil collector, ducted/ductless installation Reasons to Buy Good suction power Great design Reasons to Avoid Average noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this chimney for its great design and good suction power. They also like its easy to use design.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this chimney for its suction power and design.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The 90 cm flat-profile Elica chimney uses a black finish and a full-width grill to provide a broad cooking-area coverage. Its 1,600 m³/hr suction capacity is designed for homes with larger hobs and frequent frying or tadka. A BLDC motor, filterless construction and heat-based auto-clean system with an oil collector help simplify maintenance. This chimney also offers nine-speed touch controls, an RPM display and motion-sensor operation.

Specifications Size 90 cm Suction power 1,600 m³/hr Motor type BLDC Number of lights 2 LED lamps Controls 9-speed touch control with RPM display and motion sensor Special features Full grill, filterless design, heat auto-clean, oil collector Reasons to Buy Good suction power Great design Reasons to Avoid Average noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vent hood to be of good quality, with clear installation instructions and positive feedback about its appearance and suction power.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this chimney for its suction power.

The Faber Pluto is a wall-mounted kitchen chimney with a black powder-coated finish and a pyramid-shaped design. Its 1,000 m³/hr suction capacity is intended to remove smoke and cooking fumes from everyday Indian kitchens. The stainless steel baffle filter helps capture grease and oil particles, which makes it suitable for regular frying and tadka. It gets push-button controls that offer simple operation, while an integrated LED light illuminates the cooking area. This chimney also features noise-reduction technology and a durable motor backed by an extended warranty.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction power 1,000 m³/hr Motor type Conventional Motor Number of lights 1 LED lamp Controls Push buttons Special features Stainless steel baffle filter, noise reduction, wall-mounted design Reasons to Buy Good suction power Great design Good performance Reasons to Avoid Average noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vent hood easy to install and appreciate its performance, noting it works fine without issues and operates quietly even at the highest setting. The product receives positive feedback for its appearance, suction power, and versatility.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this chimney for its suction power and performance.

The Beyond Appliances Cube BLDC is a black, wall-mounted, 60 cm ductless chimney designed for kitchens where conventional ducting is difficult. Its 1,500 CMH suction capacity and three-sided air intake draw in cooking fumes from multiple directions. It gets a five-stage activated-carbon filtration system that helps capture grease and odours before recirculating air into the kitchen. It also gets a BLDC motor operates at a claimed 46dB, while dry-heat AutoClean helps manage oil deposits. Its feather-touch controls, a four-year filter life and plug-and-play installation add convenience for everyday cooking.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction power 1,500 m³/hr Motor type BLDC Number of lights 1 LED lamp Controls Feather-touch control Special features 5-stage activated-carbon filtration, three-sided air intake, dry-heat AutoClean, ductless plug-and-play installation, 46 dB claimed noise level Reasons to Buy Good suction power Great design Low noise level Reasons to Avoid Average smoke containment

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vent hood to be of good quality, easy to install, and worth the price. They appreciate its performance, with one customer noting it works particularly well in high-rise apartments, and they like its appearance, with one mentioning it complements modular kitchens beautifully. Customers praise its low noise level and suction capacity.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this chimney for its suction power, low noise level and performance.

The Faber Energy BLDC is a 90cm wall-mounted kitchen chimney features a sleek black finish and a filterless design suited to modern Indian kitchens. Its 1,500 m³/hr suction capacity helps extract smoke, grease and cooking fumes generated during frying and heavy cooking. It gets a BLDC motor that is designed for energy-efficient and quieter operation. It also gets heat-based auto-clean technology that helps remove accumulated oil, while nine-speed touch and gesture controls offer convenient operation.

Specifications Size 90 cm Suction power 1,500 m³/hr Motor type BLDC Motor Number of lights 2 LED lamp Controls Touch and gesture controls with motion sensor Special features Filterless design, heat auto-clean, built-in oil collector, 9-speed settings, 56 dB noise level Reasons to Buy Good suction power Great design Good overall quality Reasons to Avoid Average noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vent hood excellent in quality and appreciate its hassle-free installation. They like its appearance, with one customer noting it fits well in a modern kitchen.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this chimney for its suction power.

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FAQs for buying a chimney in India Which type of kitchen chimney is best for Indian cooking? A ducted chimney with a baffle filter or filterless technology is generally a practical choice for Indian households.

What is the difference between a ducted and ductless kitchen chimney? A ducted chimney extracts smoke, grease and cooking fumes through a pipe that releases the air outside the home. A ductless chimney uses filters, including activated-carbon filters in many models, to clean the air before recirculating it into the kitchen.

How often should I clean my kitchen chimney? Baffle filters may need cleaning every few weeks in households that regularly fry food. Filterless chimneys require periodic emptying of the oil collector, while ductless models need timely replacement of their charcoal filters.

What is the ideal installation height for a kitchen chimney? Many conventional kitchen chimneys are installed approximately 65–75 cm above the cooking surface. However, the recommended distance can differ for gas and electric or induction hobs.

Which are the best kitchen chimney brands in India? Some popular kitchen chimney brands in India include Elica, Faber, Hindware, Glen, Kaff, Bosch and Beyond Appliances.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.