I randomly checked Amazon and found the top 9 55-inch TVs at up to 65% off
I randomly checked Amazon and found top 9 55-inch TVs with up to 65% off, making this a great time to upgrade your home entertainment setup.
Our Picks
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TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6C
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Philips 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55MLED610/94
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LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA
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VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1
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Philips 139 cm (55 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55PQT8100/94
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Xiaomi 138 cm (55 Inches) X Pro Series QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L55MB-APIN
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Foxsky 139 cm (55 inch) Frameless Series QLED 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV FS55GATV (Black)
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Blaupunkt 139 cm (55 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV 55QD7020 (Black)
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Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE86AFULXL
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I wasn’t actively planning a TV upgrade, but a quick scroll through Amazon turned into something unexpected. I came across a list of top 55-inch TVs available at discounts of up to 65%, and the deals genuinely stood out. From well-known brands to feature-packed smart TVs, there’s a wide variety of options that cater to different budgets and preferences.
What caught my attention was not just the pricing, but the overall value, many of these TVs come with 4K resolution, smart features, and sleek designs that fit well into modern living spaces.
Whether you’re upgrading from an older model or setting up a new entertainment corner, this seems like a good time to explore what’s available. With deals like these, it’s easier to find a balance between performance and price without overthinking the purchase.
This TCL 55-inch QLED TV stands out as a strong value deal, especially with a massive 63% discount, bringing the price down to ₹34,990. It offers a 4K UHD QLED panel with HDR10+ support, delivering vibrant colours and better contrast for movies and sports.
Powered by Google TV, it gives access to popular apps and voice control via Google Assistant. With Dolby Atmos audio, MEMC support, and a sleek bezel-less design, it’s a well-rounded option for immersive home entertainment at a competitive price.
Specifications
What caught my attention here is the QD-Mini LED panel at this price point—something you usually see in premium TVs. With a 53% discount, bringing it down to ₹39,999, this feels like a steal for the technology on offer. You get deeper blacks with local dimming, smoother visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support for better contrast.{{/usCountry}}
What caught my attention here is the QD-Mini LED panel at this price point—something you usually see in premium TVs. With a 53% discount, bringing it down to ₹39,999, this feels like a steal for the technology on offer. You get deeper blacks with local dimming, smoother visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support for better contrast.{{/usCountry}}
Add to that Dolby Atmos audio and Google TV, and it becomes a well-rounded upgrade for both movies and gaming.{{/usCountry}}
Add to that Dolby Atmos audio and Google TV, and it becomes a well-rounded upgrade for both movies and gaming.{{/usCountry}}
Specifications
What makes this deal stand out for me is the reliability of LG paired with smart AI features, now available at a 38% discount for ₹40,990. You’re getting the α7 AI Processor Gen8, which noticeably improves picture clarity with upscaling and dynamic tone mapping.
The webOS platform is smooth and loaded with apps, while features like FILMMAKER MODE and AI Sound Pro enhance everyday viewing. It’s a safe, value-driven pick for those who want consistent performance from a trusted brand.
Specifications
The aggressive pricing for a QLED TV with Dolby Atmos and a built-in subwoofer made this deal tempting for me. At ₹25,999 after a massive 57% discount, this feels like one of the most value-packed deals in this list. You’re getting a 4K QLED panel with HDR10, full-array local dimming, and 1 billion colours—features usually seen at higher prices. Add Google TV, voice control, and solid audio output, and it’s a strong pick for budget buyers.
Specifications
What made me pause here is the balanced mix of display quality and features at ₹34,999, even with a relatively modest 22% discount. You’re getting a QLED panel with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is rare in this range.
The 30W Dolby Atmos speakers and Google TV experience add to everyday usability. It may not be the cheapest deal, but the overall feature set makes it a dependable, value-focused upgrade.
Specifications
This is one of those deals that feels well-balanced rather than flashy. At ₹40,999 with a solid 41% discount, what stood out to me is the combination of Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a wide colour gamut—features that noticeably improve picture quality. The 34W audio with DTS:X support adds depth, while Google TV with Android 14 keeps the experience smooth and updated. It’s a practical pick if you want reliable performance with modern features.
Specifications
This is the kind of deal that instantly grabs attention because of the massive 74% discount, bringing a 55-inch QLED TV down to just ₹25,999. What made me notice it is the combination of a frameless design, 4K QLED panel with HDR10, and 30W sound output at this price. While it’s clearly positioned as a budget pick, features like Google TV and wide colour gamut still make it a decent option for basic entertainment needs.
Specifications
This deal stood out to me mainly for its powerful audio setup, which is rare at this price. At ₹28,999 with a 52% discount, you’re getting a QLED panel with HDR10+ along with 60W speakers and Dolby Atmos, which can genuinely enhance the viewing experience without needing a soundbar. Google TV and voice control add convenience, making it a strong pick for users who want immersive sound and decent visuals on a budget.
Specifications
This one stands out more for brand reliability and smart ecosystem features than aggressive pricing. At ₹43,990 with a 25% discount (plus ₹4,000 coupon), it becomes a solid deal for those who prefer Samsung’s trusted performance.
The Crystal Processor 4K ensures good upscaling and colour tuning, while features like HDR10+, Object Tracking Sound, and SmartThings integration enhance everyday viewing. It’s a dependable pick if you want a polished, hassle-free smart TV experience.
Specifications
Top 3 features of the best 55 inch smart TVs on Amazon
|55 inch smart TVs
|Refresh Rate
|Display
|Smart features
|TCL 55T6C QLED Google TV
|60Hz
|4K QLED, HDR10+
|Google TV, Google Assistant, apps support
|Philips 55MLED610 QD-Mini LED
|120Hz
|4K QD-Mini LED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+
|Google TV, hands-free voice control
|LG 55UA82006LA
|60Hz
|4K UHD LED, HDR10, HLG
|webOS, ThinQ AI, voice control
|VW55GQ1 QLED Google TV
|60Hz
|4K QLED, HDR10, Local Dimming
|Google TV, voice remote, profiles
|Philips 55PQT8100 QLED
|120Hz
|4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10
|Google TV, Chromecast, voice control
|Xiaomi X Pro QLED 55
|60Hz
|4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+
|Google TV (Android 14), Google Assistant
|Foxsky FS55GATV QLED
|60Hz
|4K QLED, HDR10
|Google TV, screen mirroring
|Blaupunkt 55QD7020 QLED
|60Hz
|4K QLED, HDR10+
|Google TV, voice control
|Samsung UA55UE86 Crystal 4K
|50Hz
|4K UHD LED, HDR10+
|Tizen OS, Alexa, Bixby, SmartThings
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