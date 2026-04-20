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I randomly checked Amazon and found the top 9 55-inch TVs at up to 65% off

I randomly checked Amazon and found top 9 55-inch TVs with up to 65% off, making this a great time to upgrade your home entertainment setup.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 01:00 pm IST
By Aishwarya Faraswal
Our Pick

Our Picks

I wasn’t actively planning a TV upgrade, but a quick scroll through Amazon turned into something unexpected. I came across a list of top 55-inch TVs available at discounts of up to 65%, and the deals genuinely stood out. From well-known brands to feature-packed smart TVs, there’s a wide variety of options that cater to different budgets and preferences.

55 inch smart TVs at unbeatable prices.

What caught my attention was not just the pricing, but the overall value, many of these TVs come with 4K resolution, smart features, and sleek designs that fit well into modern living spaces.

Whether you’re upgrading from an older model or setting up a new entertainment corner, this seems like a good time to explore what’s available. With deals like these, it’s easier to find a balance between performance and price without overthinking the purchase.

This TCL 55-inch QLED TV stands out as a strong value deal, especially with a massive 63% discount, bringing the price down to 34,990. It offers a 4K UHD QLED panel with HDR10+ support, delivering vibrant colours and better contrast for movies and sports.

Powered by Google TV, it gives access to popular apps and voice control via Google Assistant. With Dolby Atmos audio, MEMC support, and a sleek bezel-less design, it’s a well-rounded option for immersive home entertainment at a competitive price.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K UHD QLED, HDR10+
Refresh rate
60Hz with MEMC
Audio
24W speakers with Dolby Atmos
Smart features
Google TV, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, USB, screen mirroring

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+
Refresh rate
120Hz with MEMC & ALLM
Audio
36W output with Dolby Atmos
Smart features
Google TV, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
Connectivity
3 HDMI (HDMI 2.1), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, LAN

What makes this deal stand out for me is the reliability of LG paired with smart AI features, now available at a 38% discount for 40,990. You’re getting the α7 AI Processor Gen8, which noticeably improves picture clarity with upscaling and dynamic tone mapping.

The webOS platform is smooth and loaded with apps, while features like FILMMAKER MODE and AI Sound Pro enhance everyday viewing. It’s a safe, value-driven pick for those who want consistent performance from a trusted brand.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K UHD, HDR10, HLG
Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
Audio
20W with AI Sound Pro & Dolby Atmos
Smart features
webOS 25, ThinQ AI, voice control
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

The aggressive pricing for a QLED TV with Dolby Atmos and a built-in subwoofer made this deal tempting for me. At 25,999 after a massive 57% discount, this feels like one of the most value-packed deals in this list. You’re getting a 4K QLED panel with HDR10, full-array local dimming, and 1 billion colours—features usually seen at higher prices. Add Google TV, voice control, and solid audio output, and it’s a strong pick for budget buyers.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K QLED, HDR10, Full Array Local Dimming
Refresh rate
60Hz with ALLM & VRR support
Audio
30W 2.1 channel with subwoofer, Dolby Atmos
Smart features
Google TV, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
Connectivity
3 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

What made me pause here is the balanced mix of display quality and features at 34,999, even with a relatively modest 22% discount. You’re getting a QLED panel with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is rare in this range.

The 30W Dolby Atmos speakers and Google TV experience add to everyday usability. It may not be the cheapest deal, but the overall feature set makes it a dependable, value-focused upgrade.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG
Refresh rate
120Hz
Audio
30W speakers with Dolby Atmos
Smart features
Google TV, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in

This is one of those deals that feels well-balanced rather than flashy. At 40,999 with a solid 41% discount, what stood out to me is the combination of Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a wide colour gamut—features that noticeably improve picture quality. The 34W audio with DTS:X support adds depth, while Google TV with Android 14 keeps the experience smooth and updated. It’s a practical pick if you want reliable performance with modern features.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG
Refresh rate
60Hz (120Hz DLG support)
Audio
34W output with DTS:X, Dolby Audio
Smart features
Google TV, Android 14, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
Connectivity
3 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

This is the kind of deal that instantly grabs attention because of the massive 74% discount, bringing a 55-inch QLED TV down to just 25,999. What made me notice it is the combination of a frameless design, 4K QLED panel with HDR10, and 30W sound output at this price. While it’s clearly positioned as a budget pick, features like Google TV and wide colour gamut still make it a decent option for basic entertainment needs.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K QLED, HDR10, wide colour gamut
Refresh rate
60Hz
Audio
30W speakers
Smart features
Google TV, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
Connectivity
2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi

This deal stood out to me mainly for its powerful audio setup, which is rare at this price. At 28,999 with a 52% discount, you’re getting a QLED panel with HDR10+ along with 60W speakers and Dolby Atmos, which can genuinely enhance the viewing experience without needing a soundbar. Google TV and voice control add convenience, making it a strong pick for users who want immersive sound and decent visuals on a budget.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K QLED, HDR10+
Refresh rate
60Hz
Audio
60W speakers with Dolby Atmos
Smart features
Google TV, voice control, screen mirroring
Connectivity
3 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

This one stands out more for brand reliability and smart ecosystem features than aggressive pricing. At 43,990 with a 25% discount (plus 4,000 coupon), it becomes a solid deal for those who prefer Samsung’s trusted performance.

The Crystal Processor 4K ensures good upscaling and colour tuning, while features like HDR10+, Object Tracking Sound, and SmartThings integration enhance everyday viewing. It’s a dependable pick if you want a polished, hassle-free smart TV experience.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K UHD LED, HDR10+, PurColor
Refresh rate
50Hz with Motion Xcelerator
Audio
20W with Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony
Smart features
Tizen OS, Alexa, Bixby, SmartThings
Connectivity
3 HDMI (eARC), 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2

Top 3 features of the best 55 inch smart TVs on Amazon

55 inch smart TVsRefresh RateDisplaySmart features
TCL 55T6C QLED Google TV60Hz4K QLED, HDR10+Google TV, Google Assistant, apps support
Philips 55MLED610 QD-Mini LED120Hz4K QD-Mini LED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+Google TV, hands-free voice control
LG 55UA82006LA60Hz4K UHD LED, HDR10, HLGwebOS, ThinQ AI, voice control
VW55GQ1 QLED Google TV60Hz4K QLED, HDR10, Local DimmingGoogle TV, voice remote, profiles
Philips 55PQT8100 QLED120Hz4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10Google TV, Chromecast, voice control
Xiaomi X Pro QLED 5560Hz4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+Google TV (Android 14), Google Assistant
Foxsky FS55GATV QLED60Hz4K QLED, HDR10Google TV, screen mirroring
Blaupunkt 55QD7020 QLED60Hz4K QLED, HDR10+Google TV, voice control
Samsung UA55UE86 Crystal 4K50Hz4K UHD LED, HDR10+Tizen OS, Alexa, Bixby, SmartThings

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

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Home / Technology / I randomly checked Amazon and found the top 9 55-inch TVs at up to 65% off
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