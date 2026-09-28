I tested Airtel’s 2,999 International Roaming pack across Europe so you do not have to | HT Verified

Normally, my desk is piled high with the latest flagship phones, foldable glass, and audio gear. It is rare that we turn our review spotlight onto a telecommunication service. Hardware is tangible; you can drop it, benchmark it, and photograph it under studio lights. A mobile network plan, on the other hand, is invisible right up until the second it fails you in an unfamiliar city.

Airtel's IR Plan, tested! (Hindustan Times)

By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less

International roaming is one of those classic travel pain points that most people ignore until panic sets in at an arrivals gate. Ahead of a multi-city European trip between September 1 and September 6, I decided to test Airtel's popular ₹2,999 International Roaming (IR) pack. Armed with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 as my review companion, I wanted to see whether modern carrier roaming could beat the old habits of queuing up for tourist SIMs or fiddling with third-party travel eSIMs.

What Do You Get For ₹ 2,999?

The ₹2,999 tier from Airtel is tailored specifically for week-long work or holiday sprints:

Validity: 10 days

High-Speed Data: 10 GB (unlimited data capped at 80 Kbps once exhausted)

Voice Calling: 100 minutes per day (covering incoming calls, outgoing calls to local destination numbers, and calls back to India)

SMS: 20 texts across the entire validity period

Coverage: Valid across 189 countries, including France and Germany (where I went).

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For context, Airtel also offers broader tiers if your itinerary stretches longer:

₹ 3,999 pack: 30 days validity, 30 GB high-speed data (80 Kbps throttled thereafter), 20 SMS, and 100 minutes per day of calling.

₹ 5,999 pack: 90 days validity, 40 GB data (80 Kbps throttled thereafter), and 900 total calling minutes to India.

₹ 14,999 annual pack: 365 days validity, 40 GB data (80 Kbps throttled thereafter), 3,000 total minutes of incoming and outgoing calls, alongside in-flight connectivity perks.

Activation And That Long Layover At Paris CDG

The standard ritual of international travel used to involve confusing settings, and prayers that your phone would pick up a partner network. Here, the experience was refreshingly modern. I scheduled the pack to kick in on September 1 via the Airtel Thanks app a few hours before wheels-up in Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} My journey began with a connecting flight and a hefty five-hour layover at Paris Charles de Gaulle. The moment the plane touched the tarmac, I toggled off aeroplane mode on the Galaxy Z Fold8. Within seconds, the phone latched directly onto a full 4G+ partner network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My journey began with a connecting flight and a hefty five-hour layover at Paris Charles de Gaulle. The moment the plane touched the tarmac, I toggled off aeroplane mode on the Galaxy Z Fold8. Within seconds, the phone latched directly onto a full 4G+ partner network. {{/usCountry}}

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The network latched onto full 4G+ network upon touchdown.

Terminal Wi-Fi at major international airports can be notoriously finicky. Between SMS verifications that never arrive, captive portal login screens, and aggressive 60-minute time-outs, relying on public networks is rarely fun. Having instant cellular access meant I could comfortably set the Fold8 on a cafe table, unfold the large inner screen, and immediately catch up on work messages, download itinerary PDFs, and even take a full-fledged call with my boss alongside routine check-ins back home without hunting for a quiet corner near a Wi-Fi router.

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Crucially, standard bank OTPs arrived instantly over SMS, which saved me a world of trouble when sorting out trip incidentals mid-transit.

Cross-Border Transit: Crossing Over To Berlin

The genuine litmus test for any multi-destination roaming plan is how it handles cross-border transitions. After boarding my connecting hop from Paris and touching down in Berlin, the network switch was completely transparent.

Before the aircraft had even taxied to its parking bay at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the Galaxy Z Fold8 smoothly connected to Telekom.de, German 5G network. There was no need to reboot the phone, toggle network operators manually in the settings menu, or wait through prolonged searching screens. For anyone navigating busy travel schedules, that seamless handover eliminates an immense amount of airport friction.

Putting It To Work: IFA 2026, Lime Bikes, And 20,000 Steps A Day

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The true value of reliable roaming reveals itself when you step out of the airport and into the rhythm of a fast-moving city. Over five packed days in Berlin, the Fold8 was pushed hard as an all-in-one navigation terminal, research hub, and survival tool.

1. Conquering the Cavernous Halls of IFA 2026 at Messe Berlin

Covering IFA 2026 inside the sprawling halls of Messe Berlin is an endurance sport. Between massive exhibition centres, crowded trade booths, and thousands of attendees competing for bandwidth, convention Wi-Fi is almost always overwhelmed. The 5G roaming connection held up remarkably well across the complex. Coordinating booth walkthroughs, firing off live photo samples from the Fold8, and cross-checking spec sheets happened seamlessly without running into dead zones.

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I was able to upload all my hands-on content seamlessly on Instagram.

2. Saving Euros on Lime Ebikes and Surviving the Walking Marathon

Berlin cabs are fantastic, but they can quickly burn a massive hole in your travel budget. Being a frugal tech journalist at heart, I made the executive financial decision to rely entirely on Lime ebikes and my own two feet to get around.

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Unlocking and riding a Lime ebike requires constant, low-latency data: locating the nearest bike on the map, scanning the QR code, and keeping live GPS tracking active so you do not accidentally cruise into a restricted parking red zone. The cellular connection never lagged once, making hops between train stops and press appointments effortless. When I was not on two wheels, I was walking everywhere, clocking an eye-watering average of 20,000 steps every single day. Having Google Maps run smoothly on the Fold's cover screen kept me moving without taking wrong turns down endless avenues.

3. Cruising by the East Side Gallery

On a slightly less frantic afternoon, I took an ebike down towards the East Side Gallery to check out the murals along the open-air stretch of the Berlin Wall. Navigating along the Spree river while streaming music and snapping photos on the Fold8 was a breeze. Spot information loaded instantly, and dropping live location pins for meetups with fellow journalists happened in seconds.

4. Voice Calls and Signal Fidelity

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Airtel’s daily allowance of 100 calling minutes proved more than generous. I used standard cellular calls to coordinate rendezvous spots with colleagues, confirm hotel bookings, and make daily calls back to India. Thanks to robust roaming support, call quality sounded virtually identical to making a local call within Delhi, crisp, loud, and free of delay or odd echo loops.

5. Speed Tests and Bandwidth

Throughout the trip, speed tests on 5G networks in both central Paris and downtown Berlin returned downlink speeds ranging between 80 Mbps and 120 Mbps. Uploads sat comfortably around 25 to 40 Mbps, making on-the-go cloud photo backups and high-res video uploads effortless.

Hitting The Wall: Pushing The 10 GB Data Cap

A 10 GB allowance over ten days works out to about 1 GB per day. If your usage consists primarily of WhatsApp, email triage, web browsing, Lime rentals, and map navigation, it is more than sufficient to see you through.

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However, high-resolution multimedia will eat through that quota faster than expected. On September 6, on the long return flight journey after boarding and waiting out departure delays, I opened Instagram to pass the time and ended up doom-scrolling short-form video reels. Reels consume data voraciously, and sure enough, a ping from Airtel alerted me that my 10 GB high-speed bucket had finally been exhausted.

Once you hit the threshold, the plan drops speeds to a nominal 80 Kbps to ensure you are never completely cut off.

At 80 Kbps, the difference is immediate:

High-res Instagram reels and YouTube videos ground to a complete halt.

Heavy websites with rich media took ages to render.

However, plain text WhatsApp chats, essential push notifications, and basic email headers still trickled through reliably.

As an emergency safety net, 80 Kbps keeps you reachable, but if you intend to consume rich media right up to boarding your final flight, you will want to pace your video consumption or pick up an affordable data add-on sachet directly inside the Airtel Thanks app.

The Verdict

Airtel’s ₹2,999 International Roaming pack delivers exactly what a frequent traveller needs: simplicity, solid partner network selection, and total peace of mind.

While buying a local prepaid physical SIM at an airport kiosk might occasionally save a few hundred rupees, it forces you to surrender your primary phone number, deal with passport queues, and risk missing important banking OTPs and critical calls. Paired with the exceptional modem efficiency and multitasking prowess of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, this roaming pack proved rock solid across airports, busy exhibition halls, subway platforms, and long Lime ebike rides through Berlin.

Metric Score (/10) Evaluation Setup & Activation 10 / 10 Flawless pre-departure scheduling via the app and immediate network latch upon landing at Paris CDG with zero manual APN tweaks. Network Coverage & Handover 8 / 10 Seamless border transit into Germany; held strong across underground U-Bahn tunnels and crowded Messe Berlin expo halls. Data Speed & Latency 8.5 / 10 Snappy 5G downlink speeds between 80 Mbps and 120 Mbps, ensuring responsive Lime ebike unlocks and real-time mapping navigation. Call Clarity & OTP Delivery 7 / 10 Dependable VoLTE calling back to India and reliable bank OTP delivery, though occasional slight lag occurred during high-congestion hours. Value for Money 8 / 10 A fair balance of 10 GB high-speed data, daily voice minutes, and emergency throttled backup, avoiding local SIM hassles. Final Score 8.3 / 10 HT Verified: Recommended for week-long multi-country European itineraries where convenience and zero downtime are essential.

Where My Data Went

Activity Estimated Daily Consumption Impact on 10 GB Bucket (6 Days) User Experience Google Maps,Uber & Lime GPS Navigation ~120 MB / day ~720 MB Instant route recalculations and live GPS locks Work (calls) ~350 MB / day ~2.1 GB Seamless file syncing and instant notifications Casual Social Feeds, Web Browsing ~400 MB / day ~2.4 GB Fast image loading and article rendering Cloud Backups (Photos & Video clips) ~600 MB / day ~3.6 GB Uncompressed Z Fold8 camera roll sync Return Flight Reels Doom-Scrolling ~1.2 GB (in ~45 mins) ~1.2 GB Exhausted the cap; triggered 80 Kbps throttle