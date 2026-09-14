I took notes, watched movies and worked on these 5 tablets; Here’s how they held up

The tablet market in India is full of powerful devices that claim to offer top-notch performance owing to a feature-rich portfolio along with an impressive specs sheet. However, a spec sheet isn't enough to determine if a device delivers on the promises that it makes. The real test begins when you stop scrolling through specifications and start using it every day. I put a dozen tablets through that test, using them for the things most people actually buy a tablet for — taking notes, watching movies, browsing the web and getting work done.

These are best tablets in India that offer design, performance and battery life. (HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Over the course of testing, I switched between note-taking, streaming, reading, video calls, multitasking and everyday productivity to see how well each tablet handled different workloads. I paid particular attention to the display, since a good screen can make the difference between an enjoyable movie-watching experience and one that feels underwhelming. I also looked at performance, battery life, speakers, software and how comfortable each tablet was to use for longer sessions.

These 12 tablets are aimed at slightly different users and budgets, so there is no single winner for everyone. Some stood out for their displays and entertainment experience, while others proved more practical for work, studying or taking notes.

After using all 12 beyond the usual quick hands-on test, I have a clearer idea of which ones are worth considering — and which ones may look better on paper than they feel in everyday use. Here are the top five tablets that stood out.

Top 5 tablets to buy in India

The Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4) combines a slim, lightweight design with a Liquid Retina display that makes movies, photos and everyday browsing look sharp and vibrant. It is powered by Apple's M4 chip that is the real workhorse here as note-taking feels responsive with Apple Pencil, while multitasking across apps remains effortless. For movies, the display and speakers make it a strong entertainment tablet, although the 60Hz refresh rate is a noticeable compromise at this price. For productivity, the M4 has more than enough headroom for demanding apps, document work and creative tasks.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina display Processor Apple M4 chip RAM & Storage 12GB RAM, 128GB storage Operating System iPadOS Battery Life Up to 10 hours of web surfing/video watching on Wi-Fi Reasons to Buy Great build quality Excellent performance Vibrant display Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing 60Hz display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this tablet for M4's performance, which gives the tablet plenty of headroom for multitasking and creative applications. They also like its display and design.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this iPad for its display and performance.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus combines a premium Tidal Teal design with a large 12.7-inch 3K display and 144Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 16GB RAM make it particularly capable for multitasking, while the included pen makes note-taking responsive and natural. Movies are a highlight, with the sharp display and six-speaker setup delivering an immersive experience. For productivity, the bundled keyboard, generous storage and powerful processor make this a convincing laptop alternative for everyday work.

Specifications Display 12.7-inch 3K PureSight Pro LCD display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM & Storage 16GB RAM, 512GB storage Operating System Android Battery Life Up to around 11 hours Reasons to Buy Great build quality Excellent performance Long battery life Good sound quality Reasons to Avoid Average display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this tablet to be one of the best Android devices around, with a premium feel and excellent battery life that lasts up to two full days on a single charge. They appreciate its complete package with all necessary accessories and its sound quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its design, performance and battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ combines a slim 5.6mm design with a stunning 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 120Hz refresh rate. Its MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ and 12GB RAM make multitasking, demanding apps and productivity feel effortless. The S Pen is particularly useful for handwritten notes, annotations and sketches, while the vibrant AMOLED panel and quad speakers make movies a standout experience. For work, Samsung DeX and the large display give it genuine laptop-replacement potential.

Specifications Display 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300 RAM & Storage 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Operating System Android Battery Life Up to 16 hours of wireless video playback Reasons to Buy Vibrant display Excellent performance Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this tablet for its performance, features and design. Buyers particularly praise the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, slim build, battery life and smooth performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its design, performance and display.

The OnePlus Pad 4 pairs a slim 5.94mm metal design with a large 13.2-inch 3.4K 144Hz display. Its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip makes note-taking, multitasking and demanding productivity remarkably fluid, while the large screen gives documents and split-screen apps plenty of room. Movies look sharp and vibrant, and the eight-speaker system adds immersive sound. The LCD panel lacks OLED-level blacks, but its high refresh rate, brightness and sharpness make it a strong all-round entertainment and work tablet.

Specifications Display 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB RAM Operating System OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 Battery Life Up to 20 hours of video playback Reasons to Buy Vibrant display Excellent performance Long battery life Reasons to Avoid LCD display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's display quality, with one noting it's one of the best LCD displays available. They appreciate its smooth performance, mentioning they never experience lag, and find it worth the money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and display.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Creator’s Edition tablet pairs a slim metal body with an 11.2-inch 3.2K 144Hz display and bundled Focus Pen Pro. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 12GB RAM make multitasking and productivity feel consistently fluid, while the pen is precise enough for handwritten notes and sketches. The high-resolution display and Dolby Vision make movies vibrant, although blacks cannot match OLED. With its large battery, speakers and PC-style productivity features, it works well as a versatile work-and-entertainment tablet.

Specifications Display 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM & Storage 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Operating System Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android Battery Life Up to 13 hours of video playback Reasons to Buy Vibrant display Excellent performance Good build quality Reasons to Avoid LCD display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the display and overall premium feel. They also appreciate its performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and design.

Top features of the best tablets in India

MODEL DISPLAY PROCESSOR BATTERY Apple iPad Air 11″ M4 11-inch Liquid Retina Apple M4 28.93 WHr Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus 12.7-inch 3K PureSight Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 10,200 mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 12.4 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display MediaTek Dimensity 9300 10,090 mAh OnePlus Pad 4 13.2 inch ultra-large display Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 13,380 mAh XIAOMI Pad 8 Creator's Edition 11.2-inch 3.2K display Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 9,200 mAh

Similar articles for you

I used Galaxy Buds and AirPods, and this is the one I would recommend

Want a big screen without a TV taking over your bedroom? These projectors are worth considering

Smart bands keep things simple; smartwatches do much more. Which wearable belongs on your wrist?

The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of tablets. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen tablets and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display, performance, battery and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying a tablet in India How much RAM is enough for a tablet? For basic tasks such as browsing, streaming and online classes, 4GB–6GB RAM can work. For multitasking, note-taking and productivity, 8GB is a better starting point.

Is an AMOLED display better than an LCD tablet display? For movies and entertainment, generally yes. AMOLED displays offer deeper blacks, stronger contrast and more vibrant colours. However, a good LCD can still provide excellent sharpness and brightness, often at a lower price.

What size tablet is best for watching movies? An 11- to 13-inch tablet is a good choice for movies because it offers a larger viewing area without becoming as cumbersome as a laptop. Also pay attention to speaker quality, display brightness, contrast and aspect ratio.

How much storage do I need on a tablet? 128GB is a sensible starting point for most users. Choose 256GB if you download lots of movies, games, photos or large files.

Should I buy an iPad or an Android tablet in India? Choose an iPad if you prioritise Apple's ecosystem, long-term software support and the broad selection of tablet-optimised apps. Android tablets can offer greater variety in screen sizes and prices, expandable storage on some models, stylus bundles and more flexible multitasking.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}} Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}