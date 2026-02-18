Edit Profile
    I tracked the best deals on Amazon Mega Electronic days! Up to 75% off on keyboards, mice, smartwatches and more

    I tracked the hottest Amazon Mega Electronic Days deals with discounts up to 75% on gadgets and accessories from top brands like Samsung, boAt, and more.

    Published on: Feb 18, 2026 12:53 PM IST
    By Aishwarya Faraswal
    Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 RatingView Details...

    ₹14,999

    Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Edition Wireless Mouse, Multi-Surface, Hyper-Fast Scrolling, Ergonomic, Rechargeable, Connects Up to 3 Mac/PC ComputersView Details...

    ₹6,495

    Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones, German Design, ANC, 60h Battery, Customizable Sound, 4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls, Multipoint Connectivity, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/CopperView Details...

    ₹24,990

    ZEBRONICS Transformer PRO Gaming Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo with 2.4GHz, Aluminum Body, Built in Battery, Multicolor LED Modes, Type C, Double Shot Keycaps, up to 4000 DPIView Details...

    ₹1,599

    Razer Basilisk Mobile Portable Ergonomic Wireless Gaming Mouse: 10 Programmable Controls HyperScroll - Optical Switches Gen-3 - Long Battery Life - AI Prompt - 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, USB CView Details...

    ₹6,732

    Amazon Mega Electronic Days can feel overwhelming, too many deals, too many “offers,” and not enough clarity on what’s actually worth buying. So instead of listing everything, I focused on tracking deals that genuinely make sense.

    Shop now or regret later! Unmissable deals on Amazon Mega Electronics Days.

    I went through keyboards and mice for work and gaming, smartwatches with useful features, and a few other everyday electronic accessories people actually use. Some of these products rarely see big price drops, which makes the discount, going up to 75%, even more interesting this time around.

    Whether you’re upgrading an old gadget, setting up a home office, or just looking for a good deal without wasting hours scrolling, this list keeps things simple. No random picks, no unnecessary hype, just deals that offer solid value for the price during Amazon Mega Electronic Days.

    Best deals I found during the Amazon Mega Electronic Days

    More deals on headphones and smartwatches you can't miss

    The Amazfit Bip 6 is a solid all-round smartwatch deal, now available at a 47% discount. It stands out with a bright 1.97-inch AMOLED display, reliable GPS with free maps, and a battery that easily lasts up to 14 days. With Bluetooth calling, AI-based fitness insights, and 140+ workout modes, it suits daily wear, workouts, and health tracking without frequent charging.

    Specifications

    Display:
    1.97-inch AMOLED
    Battery Life:
    Up to 14 days
    Workout Modes:
    140+ sports modes
    Water Resistance:
    5 ATM
    Operating System:
    Zepp OS

    2. Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)

    The Marshall Major IV makes a lot of sense at a 33% discount, especially if long battery life matters to you. With over 80 hours of wireless playback, you can go days without charging. The refreshed ergonomic design improves comfort for extended listening, while the signature Marshall sound delivers clear vocals and punchy bass. Wireless charging and an easy-to-use control knob add everyday convenience.

    Specifications

    Battery Life:
    80+ hours wireless playback
    Charging:
    Wireless + wired charging support
    Impedance:
    32 ohms
    Design:
    On-ear with improved ergonomic fit
    Controls:
    Multi-directional control knob

    At a 46% discount, the OnePlus Watch 2 becomes one of the most sensible premium smartwatch deals right now. It runs on Wear OS 4 with a powerful Snapdragon W5 chipset, offering smooth performance and full app support. The standout is its battery life—up to 100 hours in smart mode—paired with fast VOOC charging. A stainless steel body, sapphire crystal glass, and precise dual-frequency GPS make it ideal for everyday wear and fitness tracking.

    Specifications

    Display:
    1.43-inch AMOLED, 466×466
    Battery Life:
    Up to 100 hours (Smart Mode)
    Chipset:
    Snapdragon W5 + dual-chip setup
    Build:
    Stainless steel with sapphire crystal
    Water Resistance:
    5 ATM + IP68

    With a massive 55% discount, the Razer BlackShark V2 X is a great pick for gamers who want immersive sound without overspending. It features 7.1 surround sound powered by custom-tuned 50mm drivers for accurate positional audio.

    The lightweight build and memory foam ear cushions make long gaming sessions comfortable, while the noise-isolating mic ensures clear in-game communication across PC and consoles.

    Specifications

    Drivers:
    50mm TriForce sound drivers
    Audio:
    7.1 surround sound (Windows)
    Microphone:
    Noise-isolating cardioid mic
    Connectivity:
    3.5mm audio jack
    Compatibility:
    PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch, Mobile

    Even at a 23% discount, the Sony WH-1000XM4 remains one of the smartest premium headphone buys. It’s known for industry-leading active noise cancellation that adapts to your surroundings, making it ideal for travel, work, or focused listening.

    You also get rich, balanced sound with Hi-Res audio support, up to 30 hours of battery life, and smart features like Speak-to-Chat and wearing detection for everyday convenience.

    Specifications

    Noise Cancellation:
    Advanced adaptive ANC
    Battery Life:
    Up to 30 hours
    Audio Support:
    Hi-Res audio
    Controls:
    Touch controls with Speak-to-Chat
    Voice Assistants:
    Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

      Aishwarya Faraswal

      Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More

