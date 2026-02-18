I tracked the best deals on Amazon Mega Electronic days! Up to 75% off on keyboards, mice, smartwatches and more

Amazon Mega Electronic Days can feel overwhelming, too many deals, too many “offers,” and not enough clarity on what’s actually worth buying. So instead of listing everything, I focused on tracking deals that genuinely make sense.
I went through keyboards and mice for work and gaming, smartwatches with useful features, and a few other everyday electronic accessories people actually use. Some of these products rarely see big price drops, which makes the discount, going up to 75%, even more interesting this time around.
Whether you’re upgrading an old gadget, setting up a home office, or just looking for a good deal without wasting hours scrolling, this list keeps things simple. No random picks, no unnecessary hype, just deals that offer solid value for the price during Amazon Mega Electronic Days.
Best deals I found during the Amazon Mega Electronic Days
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
More deals on headphones and smartwatches you can't miss
The Amazfit Bip 6 is a solid all-round smartwatch deal, now available at a 47% discount. It stands out with a bright 1.97-inch AMOLED display, reliable GPS with free maps, and a battery that easily lasts up to 14 days. With Bluetooth calling, AI-based fitness insights, and 140+ workout modes, it suits daily wear, workouts, and health tracking without frequent charging.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Marshall Major IV makes a lot of sense at a 33% discount, especially if long battery life matters to you. With over 80 hours of wireless playback, you can go days without charging. The refreshed ergonomic design improves comfort for extended listening, while the signature Marshall sound delivers clear vocals and punchy bass. Wireless charging and an easy-to-use control knob add everyday convenience.
At a 46% discount, the OnePlus Watch 2 becomes one of the most sensible premium smartwatch deals right now. It runs on Wear OS 4 with a powerful Snapdragon W5 chipset, offering smooth performance and full app support. The standout is its battery life—up to 100 hours in smart mode—paired with fast VOOC charging. A stainless steel body, sapphire crystal glass, and precise dual-frequency GPS make it ideal for everyday wear and fitness tracking.
With a massive 55% discount, the Razer BlackShark V2 X is a great pick for gamers who want immersive sound without overspending. It features 7.1 surround sound powered by custom-tuned 50mm drivers for accurate positional audio.
The lightweight build and memory foam ear cushions make long gaming sessions comfortable, while the noise-isolating mic ensures clear in-game communication across PC and consoles.
Even at a 23% discount, the Sony WH-1000XM4 remains one of the smartest premium headphone buys. It’s known for industry-leading active noise cancellation that adapts to your surroundings, making it ideal for travel, work, or focused listening.
You also get rich, balanced sound with Hi-Res audio support, up to 30 hours of battery life, and smart features like Speak-to-Chat and wearing detection for everyday convenience.
Specifications
Noise Cancellation:
Advanced adaptive ANC
Battery Life:
Up to 30 hours
Audio Support:
Hi-Res audio
Controls:
Touch controls with Speak-to-Chat
Voice Assistants:
Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri
Similar stories for you
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More