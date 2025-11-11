I unboxed OnePlus 15 ahead of November 13 India launch: Watch the video here

OnePlus 15 is all set to launch in India on November 13, and we have unboxed the device to help you have an early look at exactly what comes inside the box. As OnePlus doubles down on its refreshed design and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 performance upgrade, many fans have been curious to know whether the company is sticking to its “everything included” philosophy or following the industry trend of trimming accessories. Here’s the full breakdown. OnePlus 15 arrives in the company’s signature tall red box, but this year’s packaging feels slightly more premium.(Ayushmann Chawla)

A familiar red box with a new premium touch

OnePlus 15 arrives in the company’s signature tall red box, but this year’s packaging feels slightly more premium with a matte finish and embossed branding. Inside, the phone sits right on top, wrapped in a soft protective layer.

Once you lift the device, the rest of the contents are neatly arranged in a separate compartment, and yes, OnePlus continues to offer what many rivals have removed.

What’s inside the OnePlus 15 box

The box includes:

1. OnePlus 15 smartphone

We are not yet allowed to say anything about the device but I hope the video will help you out.

2. 120W SUPERVOOC fast charger

Unlike Samsung and Apple, OnePlus is still shipping a full brick. The box comes with a 120W fast adapter.

3. USB-C to USB-C cable (thick, red)

As always, OnePlus includes its distinctive red cable.

4. Protective case

The TPU case is included, giving buyers first-day protection without additional cost. OnePlus has retained this fan-favourite accessory.

5. SIM ejector tool

A metal SIM tray pin housed within a small envelope.

6. Documentation

Quick Start Guide, warranty booklet, safety information and a welcome card showcasing OxygenOS features.

Why this unboxing matters

Where other smartphone brands have removed chargers, cables, or cases, OnePlus continues to bundle everything users need to get started. This makes the OnePlus 15 one of the rare flagships that still delivers a full in-box experience without pushing buyers toward extra purchases.

More details, including India pricing and offers, will be revealed during the launch event later this week.