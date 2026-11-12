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I wanted cleaner indoor air: 5 smart air purifiers I’d consider buying for my home

Choosing an air purifier means balancing filtration, room coverage, CADR, noise and filter costs with useful smart features.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 19:00:12 IST
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Rising air pollution has made clean indoor air an important concern in Indian homes. This, in turn, has made an air purifier one of the must have appliances. That said, choosing an air purifier is not just about picking a machine with a filter or two. It's about getting a device with the right filtration system and smart features that cleans the indoor air while adding convenience to everyday life. So, when I to bring an air purifier to my home, I not only look for HEPA filter but also smart features.

Best smart air purifiers to buy in India. (Shweta Ganjoo / HT)
Best smart air purifiers to buy in India. (Shweta Ganjoo / HT)
By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.

Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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Simply put, I an air purifier that offered better control over the air inside my home while making everyday operation easier. This meant having features such as real-time air quality monitoring, app connectivity, automatic fan-speed adjustment and filter-life indicators - features that would help me keep a track of indoor air conditions without having to check the machine constantly.

However, I didn't choose an air purifier based on its smart features alone. Its ability to clean the air effectively mattered just as much. I also weighed into factors such as Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), recommended room coverage, filtration technology, noise output and replacement filter costs. After all, an expensive connected air purifier may not necessarily be the right fit for every home or room size.

After much research, I found five smart air purifiers I'd consider buying for my home.

Factors to consider while buying an air purifier

- CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): CADR indicates how quickly an air purifier can deliver filtered air. A higher CADR generally means faster air cleaning. Choose a model with a CADR suitable for your room size and pollution levels.

- Room coverage area: Check the manufacturer's recommended coverage area before buying. A purifier designed for a small bedroom may not be effective in a large living room.

- HEPA filtration technology: Look for a genuine HEPA filtration system that can capture fine airborne particles. HEPA filters are particularly useful for trapping dust, pollen and other airborne allergens.

- Filters beyond HEPA: Different filters serve different purposes. A pre-filter captures larger particles such as hair, lint and visible dust, while an activated carbon filter helps reduce certain odours, smoke and gaseous pollutants. Simply put, a multi-stage filtration system can offer more comprehensive air cleaning.

- Real-time AQI: Smart air purifiers with built-in sensors can display indoor air quality readings. They can also help you adjust the fan speed as per real-time conditions. You can check these details on the device or through a companion app.

- Smart connectivity and app control: If convenience matters, consider a Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier with smartphone app support. Depending on the model, you may be able to: monitor indoor air quality remotely, adjust fan speed and operating modes, schedule purification cycles, receive filter replacement notifications and track air quality trends.

- Filter replacement cost and availability: Air purifier filters require periodic replacement, which makes maintenance an important ownership expense. Before buying, check replacement filter prices, recommended replacement intervals, availability of genuine filters in India and filter-life indicators and replacement alerts.

3 Features of top smart air purifiers in India

MODELCOVERAGE AREACADRFILTERS
HIFRESH Air Purifier for HomeUp to 500 sq ft300 m³/hVacuumable pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter, activated carbon filter
Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series Smart Air Purifier AC0951/63Up to 323 sq ft250 m³/hrPre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon
Qubo Q1000 Smart Air PurifierUp to 1000 sq ft600 m³/hPre-filter, True HEPA H13, activated carbon and anti-bacterial/nano-silver layer
Honeywell Air Purifier for HomeUp to 589 sq ft380 m³/hPre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter
Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 LiteUp to 462 sq ftUp to 360 m³/hThree-layer filtration: primary filter, True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter

Best smart air purifiers in India

The HIFRESH air purifier features a compact design that is suitable for home and bedroom use. It comes with a three-stage filtration system comprising a washable pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. Its HEPA layer is designed to capture fine airborne particles, while the carbon filter helps reduce everyday odours. The purifier offers a 300 m³/h CADR and claimed coverage of up to 500 sq ft. It also features real-time PM2.5 monitoring, automatic purification, sleep mode and an aroma function for added convenience.

Specifications

Coverage area
Up to 500 sq ft
CADR
300 m³/hr
Filters
Vacuumable pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter
Smart features
Digital PM2.5 display with colour-coded AQI indicators, timer, Aroma function, child lock, filter replacement reminder

Reasons to Buy

Low noise operations

AQI indicator

Effective air purification

Reasons to Avoid

No app connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier effective at cleaning dust, smoke, and pollen, and appreciate its quiet operation even on high mode. The product is easy to use and install, and customers consider it worth the price.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and airflow.

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The Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series AC0951/63 features a compact design that fits comfortably into bedrooms and smaller living spaces. Its three-layer filtration system combines a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect filter and active carbon filter to capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns. With a 250 m³/h CADR and coverage of up to 30 m², it also offers a PM2.5 sensor, Wi-Fi connectivity, Philips Air+ app support, automatic purification and a quiet sleep mode for convenient everyday operation.

Specifications

Coverage area
Up to 323 sq ft
CADR
250 m³/hr
Filters
Pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon
Smart features
Philips Air+ app, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, Wi-Fi, Automatic, Sleep, Medium and Turbo

Reasons to Buy

Easy to use

Compact design

Effective air purification

Reasons to Avoid

Auto mode could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier effective. They also like the compact design and easy operations.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and design.

The Qubo Q1000 Smart Air Purifier features a tall, modern design intended for larger bedrooms and living spaces. Its five-stage filtration system includes a True HEPA H13 filter, activated carbon and an anti-bacterial layer to tackle dust, allergens, smoke and fine PM2.5 particles. With a 600 m³/h CADR and claimed coverage of up to 1,000 sq ft, it also offers app and voice controls, real-time air quality monitoring, automatic purification, scheduling and sleep mode for convenient operation.

Specifications

Coverage area
Up to 1000 sq ft
CADR
600 m³/h
Filters
Pre-filter, True HEPA H13, activated carbon and anti-bacterial/nano-silver layer
Smart features
Dust sensor with real-time PM2.5 display, Qubo mobile app, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, Auto, Manual, Sleep and QSensAI

Reasons to Buy

Low noise level

Easy to use

Effective air purification

Reasons to Avoid

Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier reliable, working well with advanced AI technology, and appreciate its value for money with amazing features at this price point. They praise its effectiveness in improving air quality, operating quietly, and being easy to use with app management.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness, design and low noise level.

The Honeywell Air Touch V5 features a compact, modern design suited to bedrooms, living rooms and home offices. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture dust, pollen, bacteria, PM2.5 particles and help reduce household odours. With a CADR of 380 m³/h and coverage of up to 589 sq ft, it also offers Wi-Fi app connectivity, voice control, real-time PM2.5 monitoring and a filter-life indicator.

Specifications

Coverage area
Up to 589 sq ft
CADR
380 m³/h
Filters
Pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter
Smart features
Wi-Fi connectivity, Mobile app control, Real-time PM2.5 LED indicator

Reasons to Buy

Low noise level

Easy to use

Effective air purification

Reasons to Avoid

High-speed noise

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier easy to use and appreciate its WiFi connectivity through mobile app. They also value device's effectiveness and value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and design.

The Honeywell Air Touch V5 features a compact, modern design suited to bedrooms, living rooms and home offices. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture dust, pollen, bacteria, PM2.5 particles and help reduce household odours. With a CADR of 380 m³/h and coverage of up to 589 sq. ft., it also offers Wi-Fi app connectivity, voice control, real-time PM2.5 monitoring and a filter-life indicator.

Specifications

Coverage area
Up to 462 sq ft
CADR
Up to 360 m³/h
Filters
Three-layer filtration: primary filter, True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter
Smart features
Xiaomi Home app control, voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant, real-time AQI display, temperature and humidity monitoring, Wi-Fi status display, filter replacement indicator

Reasons to Buy

Low noise level

Convenient smart controls

Effective air purification

Reasons to Avoid

Average fan speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers report mixed experiences with the air purifier's effectiveness, with some finding it super effective while others say it's completely unusable.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and design.

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  • What should I look for when buying a smart air purifier in India?

    When buying a smart air purifier, check its filtration technology, CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate), room coverage and filter replacement cost.

  • What is the difference between a normal air purifier and a smart air purifier?

    A conventional air purifier generally relies on manual controls to adjust fan speed and operating modes. A smart air purifier offers additional features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, smartphone app control, real-time air quality monitoring, automatic fan speed adjustment and scheduling.

  • Which filter is best for a smart air purifier?

    A True HEPA filter is among the most important filtration components to consider. It can capture fine airborne particles, including dust, pollen, pet dander and PM2.5, when used in a properly designed purifier.

  • What is CADR in an air purifier, and why is it important?

    CADR stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate. It indicates how quickly an air purifier delivers filtered air and is generally expressed in cubic metres per hour (m³/h).

  • Can a smart air purifier remove PM2.5 and PM10 particles?

    Yes, a smart air purifier equipped with an appropriately designed HEPA filtration system can capture airborne particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
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