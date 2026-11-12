I wanted cleaner indoor air: 5 smart air purifiers I’d consider buying for my home

Rising air pollution has made clean indoor air an important concern in Indian homes. This, in turn, has made an air purifier one of the must have appliances. That said, choosing an air purifier is not just about picking a machine with a filter or two. It's about getting a device with the right filtration system and smart features that cleans the indoor air while adding convenience to everyday life. So, when I to bring an air purifier to my home, I not only look for HEPA filter but also smart features.

Best smart air purifiers to buy in India. (Shweta Ganjoo / HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Simply put, I an air purifier that offered better control over the air inside my home while making everyday operation easier. This meant having features such as real-time air quality monitoring, app connectivity, automatic fan-speed adjustment and filter-life indicators - features that would help me keep a track of indoor air conditions without having to check the machine constantly.

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However, I didn't choose an air purifier based on its smart features alone. Its ability to clean the air effectively mattered just as much. I also weighed into factors such as Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), recommended room coverage, filtration technology, noise output and replacement filter costs. After all, an expensive connected air purifier may not necessarily be the right fit for every home or room size.

After much research, I found five smart air purifiers I'd consider buying for my home.

Factors to consider while buying an air purifier

- CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): CADR indicates how quickly an air purifier can deliver filtered air. A higher CADR generally means faster air cleaning. Choose a model with a CADR suitable for your room size and pollution levels.

- Room coverage area: Check the manufacturer's recommended coverage area before buying. A purifier designed for a small bedroom may not be effective in a large living room.

- HEPA filtration technology: Look for a genuine HEPA filtration system that can capture fine airborne particles. HEPA filters are particularly useful for trapping dust, pollen and other airborne allergens.

- Filters beyond HEPA: Different filters serve different purposes. A pre-filter captures larger particles such as hair, lint and visible dust, while an activated carbon filter helps reduce certain odours, smoke and gaseous pollutants. Simply put, a multi-stage filtration system can offer more comprehensive air cleaning.

- Real-time AQI: Smart air purifiers with built-in sensors can display indoor air quality readings. They can also help you adjust the fan speed as per real-time conditions. You can check these details on the device or through a companion app.

- Smart connectivity and app control: If convenience matters, consider a Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier with smartphone app support. Depending on the model, you may be able to: monitor indoor air quality remotely, adjust fan speed and operating modes, schedule purification cycles, receive filter replacement notifications and track air quality trends.

- Filter replacement cost and availability: Air purifier filters require periodic replacement, which makes maintenance an important ownership expense. Before buying, check replacement filter prices, recommended replacement intervals, availability of genuine filters in India and filter-life indicators and replacement alerts.

3 Features of top smart air purifiers in India

MODEL COVERAGE AREA CADR FILTERS HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home Up to 500 sq ft 300 m³/h Vacuumable pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter, activated carbon filter Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series Smart Air Purifier AC0951/63 Up to 323 sq ft 250 m³/hr Pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon Qubo Q1000 Smart Air Purifier Up to 1000 sq ft 600 m³/h Pre-filter, True HEPA H13, activated carbon and anti-bacterial/nano-silver layer Honeywell Air Purifier for Home Up to 589 sq ft 380 m³/h Pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite Up to 462 sq ft Up to 360 m³/h Three-layer filtration: primary filter, True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter

Best smart air purifiers in India

The HIFRESH air purifier features a compact design that is suitable for home and bedroom use. It comes with a three-stage filtration system comprising a washable pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. Its HEPA layer is designed to capture fine airborne particles, while the carbon filter helps reduce everyday odours. The purifier offers a 300 m³/h CADR and claimed coverage of up to 500 sq ft. It also features real-time PM2.5 monitoring, automatic purification, sleep mode and an aroma function for added convenience.

Specifications Coverage area Up to 500 sq ft CADR 300 m³/hr Filters Vacuumable pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter Smart features Digital PM2.5 display with colour-coded AQI indicators, timer, Aroma function, child lock, filter replacement reminder Reasons to Buy Low noise operations AQI indicator Effective air purification Reasons to Avoid No app connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier effective at cleaning dust, smoke, and pollen, and appreciate its quiet operation even on high mode. The product is easy to use and install, and customers consider it worth the price.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and airflow.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series AC0951/63 features a compact design that fits comfortably into bedrooms and smaller living spaces. Its three-layer filtration system combines a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect filter and active carbon filter to capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns. With a 250 m³/h CADR and coverage of up to 30 m², it also offers a PM2.5 sensor, Wi-Fi connectivity, Philips Air+ app support, automatic purification and a quiet sleep mode for convenient everyday operation.

Specifications Coverage area Up to 323 sq ft CADR 250 m³/hr Filters Pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon Smart features Philips Air+ app, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, Wi-Fi, Automatic, Sleep, Medium and Turbo Reasons to Buy Easy to use Compact design Effective air purification Reasons to Avoid Auto mode could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier effective. They also like the compact design and easy operations.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and design.

The Qubo Q1000 Smart Air Purifier features a tall, modern design intended for larger bedrooms and living spaces. Its five-stage filtration system includes a True HEPA H13 filter, activated carbon and an anti-bacterial layer to tackle dust, allergens, smoke and fine PM2.5 particles. With a 600 m³/h CADR and claimed coverage of up to 1,000 sq ft, it also offers app and voice controls, real-time air quality monitoring, automatic purification, scheduling and sleep mode for convenient operation.

Specifications Coverage area Up to 1000 sq ft CADR 600 m³/h Filters Pre-filter, True HEPA H13, activated carbon and anti-bacterial/nano-silver layer Smart features Dust sensor with real-time PM2.5 display, Qubo mobile app, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, Auto, Manual, Sleep and QSensAI Reasons to Buy Low noise level Easy to use Effective air purification Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier reliable, working well with advanced AI technology, and appreciate its value for money with amazing features at this price point. They praise its effectiveness in improving air quality, operating quietly, and being easy to use with app management.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness, design and low noise level.

The Honeywell Air Touch V5 features a compact, modern design suited to bedrooms, living rooms and home offices. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture dust, pollen, bacteria, PM2.5 particles and help reduce household odours. With a CADR of 380 m³/h and coverage of up to 589 sq ft, it also offers Wi-Fi app connectivity, voice control, real-time PM2.5 monitoring and a filter-life indicator.

Specifications Coverage area Up to 589 sq ft CADR 380 m³/h Filters Pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter Smart features Wi-Fi connectivity, Mobile app control, Real-time PM2.5 LED indicator Reasons to Buy Low noise level Easy to use Effective air purification Reasons to Avoid High-speed noise

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier easy to use and appreciate its WiFi connectivity through mobile app. They also value device's effectiveness and value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and design.

The Honeywell Air Touch V5 features a compact, modern design suited to bedrooms, living rooms and home offices. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture dust, pollen, bacteria, PM2.5 particles and help reduce household odours. With a CADR of 380 m³/h and coverage of up to 589 sq. ft., it also offers Wi-Fi app connectivity, voice control, real-time PM2.5 monitoring and a filter-life indicator.

Specifications Coverage area Up to 462 sq ft CADR Up to 360 m³/h Filters Three-layer filtration: primary filter, True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter Smart features Xiaomi Home app control, voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant, real-time AQI display, temperature and humidity monitoring, Wi-Fi status display, filter replacement indicator Reasons to Buy Low noise level Convenient smart controls Effective air purification Reasons to Avoid Average fan speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers report mixed experiences with the air purifier's effectiveness, with some finding it super effective while others say it's completely unusable.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and design.

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FAQs for buying a smart air purifier in India What should I look for when buying a smart air purifier in India? When buying a smart air purifier, check its filtration technology, CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate), room coverage and filter replacement cost.

What is the difference between a normal air purifier and a smart air purifier? A conventional air purifier generally relies on manual controls to adjust fan speed and operating modes. A smart air purifier offers additional features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, smartphone app control, real-time air quality monitoring, automatic fan speed adjustment and scheduling.

Which filter is best for a smart air purifier? A True HEPA filter is among the most important filtration components to consider. It can capture fine airborne particles, including dust, pollen, pet dander and PM2.5, when used in a properly designed purifier.

What is CADR in an air purifier, and why is it important? CADR stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate. It indicates how quickly an air purifier delivers filtered air and is generally expressed in cubic metres per hour (m³/h).

Can a smart air purifier remove PM2.5 and PM10 particles? Yes, a smart air purifier equipped with an appropriately designed HEPA filtration system can capture airborne particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.