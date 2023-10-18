IBM, IT ministry ink 3 MoUs to advance innovation in AI, semiconductor in India

Technology giant IBM on Wednesday announced that it has signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with three entities that are engaged with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to advance and accelerate innovation in AI, semiconductor and quantum technology for India.



In a statement, the company said the MoUs will help the ministry to access IBM's expertise to build and advance India’s competency and scale its growth mission in the AI, semiconductor and quantum industries. Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar with Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia.(IBM)

Under the MoUs, IBM and IndiaAI-Digital India Corporation intend to collaborate to set up a world-class national AI Innovation Platform (AIIP) for India that will focus on AI skilling, ecosystem development, and integrating advanced foundation models and generative AI capabilities to support India’s scientific, commercial, and human-capital development in this technology.



The AIIP will serve as an accelerator for incubation and competency development in AI technologies and their applications for use cases of national importance, the statement added.



This platform would have access to relevant capabilities of IBM’s watsonx including the ability to use models in language, code and geo-spatial science with the intent to train models for other domains as needed.

In addition to this, IBM would be a knowledge partner of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) for a semiconductor research center. The tech giant may share its experience with ISM on intellectual property, tools, initiatives, and skills development, aimed at promoting innovation in semiconductor technologies such as logic, advanced packaging and heterogeneous integration, and advanced chip design technologies, using modernised infrastructure.

IBM and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) will also explore opportunities for working together to support the advancement of India’s National Quantum Mission by building competency in quantum computing technology, applications in areas of national interest, and a skilled quantum workforce.

“Semiconductors, AI, and Quantum, these three technologies will transform the future in the coming years. They represent tremendous opportunities for our academic institutions, startups, and innovation ecosystem. The broader opportunity lies in creating a global standard talent pool in India, capable of taking advantage of the opportunities in quantum computing, AI, and semiconductors", Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a briefing.

“Congratulations to IBM and thank you for your partnership with the Ministry. I am glad that in such a short time that the Ministry, IBM and the Government of India have come together and have entered into these MoUs that are certainly part of PM Modi’s vision”, he added.

“This collaboration reinforces our commitment to be the trusted partner for India in enhancing its innovation capabilities. Supporting the government’s efforts in building infrastructure, enhancing human capital and knowledge creation in these three areas of technology will be integral to India’s digital transformation and economic growth,” Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia, said.

The plans under which IBM would work with IndiaAI, ISM and C-DAC to focus on skills development, engaging the ecosystems and accelerating R&D efforts in semiconductors, AI, and quantum are envisioned to advance and accelerate India’s innovation in these areas.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON