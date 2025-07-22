‘If you are reading…’: This password ‘mistake’ shuts down a 158-year-old company

Could a single password undo a century of work? Most of us do not give passwords much thought. They are just a doorway to emails, files, or daily work. But for KNP, one of the UK’s oldest transport businesses, a weak password became the starting point for a disaster no one expected. In an age where a single cyberattack can bring down companies big and small, the KNP story is a reminder: every login matters more than you think. One weak password ended a legacy. Can your company survive a cyberattack? KNP’s story is a wake-up call.(Unsplash)

When one mistake shuts down 158 years of business

KNP, known to many as Knights of Old, had served Northamptonshire and beyond for over a century. In 2023, it was a familiar sight on British roads, running around 500 lorries. The company relied on technology to manage everything from deliveries to payments. Despite claims that its IT was up to industry standards, what brought KNP to its knees was painfully simple. Hackers, using a guessed password, slipped into their system, BBC reported.

Once the criminals got in, they encrypted all company data. Overnight, drivers and office staff could not access delivery schedules or important business information. The hackers left a ransom note. Instead of naming a price, they demanded KNP get in touch, but experts believed the amount would run up to £5 million ( ₹54 crore). With systems locked, work stopped. KNP could not pay, could not restore its data, and within weeks, 700 people were out of work.

The pain from this attack was not limited to lost profits or equipment. Families who relied on KNP’s steady work were suddenly left searching for answers and new jobs. Trucks sat idle. Long-standing customers moved on. A business built over generations disappeared, all because of one overlooked password.

The rise of ransomware and why simple mistakes matter

What happened to KNP is not rare. The UK has seen a sharp rise in ransomware attacks. In the past year, about 19,000 incidents hit UK businesses according to government cyber surveys. Major names like Co-op, Harrods, and M&S have all suffered breaches. Some incidents led to empty supermarket shelves and millions of stolen customer records.

Criminal groups do not always rely on highly skilled hacking. Sometimes, gaining entry is as simple as tricking a helpdesk staff member or taking advantage of reused credentials. Tools and services for launching ransomware attacks are now easy to buy online. All it takes is finding one weak point.

Cybersecurity experts from the National Cyber Security Centre handle a major attack every day. They warn that more and more criminals are turning to easy targets. These attackers use quick, simple methods. Their goal is often big ransom payouts, and many companies quietly pay them, hoping to get data back and keep the story quiet.

Protecting your business: More than just insurance

Company size, history or insurance coverage do not protect you from cyberattacks if password policies are weak. A strong password and two-factor authentication are now basic requirements for any business. Regular training so that every employee knows the risks and good habits can prevent most breaches. Reporting attacks and sharing experiences can help others avoid the same fate, but many businesses still try to manage alone.

Leaders at KNP now say that stronger standards should be enforced, like a yearly “cyber-MOT.” Government regulators may soon require businesses to disclose breaches and ban ransom payments for public bodies.

KNP’s collapse stands as a warning for every workplace. Strong passwords and quick reporting are vital. Nobody thinks it will happen to them until a simple mistake changes everything.