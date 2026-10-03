If your TV is loud but still hard to hear, these 5 soundbars under 15,000 tackle the real problem

If your living room doubles as a space for movies, music and everyday TV, unwanted background noise can easily detract from the experience. A soundbar can make dialogue clearer, and the overall audio feel fuller, but choosing the right one under ₹15,000 means looking beyond loudness. Noise-cancellation or noise-reduction features, sound processing, bass response and surround effects can all influence how clearly you hear what is happening on screen.

Choose compact soundbars for small rooms and clear dialogue, or subwoofers for bigger, bass-heavy spaces. (Sony)

The five soundbars on this list take different approaches to delivering a more focused listening experience. Some pair virtual surround sound with dedicated subwoofers, while others keep the setup simpler for everyday viewing. From movie nights to streaming shows and music, these options meet a range of living-room needs while staying within the ₹15,000 price range.

The boAt Aavante 2.1 1650 is designed for living rooms where the TV’s built-in speakers need fuller, more powerful sound. Its 160W output and wireless subwoofer add depth to movies and music, while HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Optical, AUX and USB provide plenty of connection options.

Specifications Output power 160W RMS Audio channels 2.1-channel with wireless subwoofer Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX and USB Sound modes Music, Movie, News and 3D Special features Remote-controlled bass and treble adjustment, wall-mount support and auto standby Reasons to Buy 160W RMS output for room-filling sound. Wireless subwoofer for stronger bass without an extra cable run. HDMI ARC, Bluetooth 5.4, Optical, AUX and USB connectivity. Reasons to Avoid No Dolby Audio or Dolby Atmos support. No Wi-Fi-based music streaming. Remote control and sound customisation are relatively basic.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the Aavante 2.1 1650 for its strong bass, clear sound, and easy setup, particularly for its price. Some feedback also highlights the wireless subwoofer as a useful addition for movies and music. However, buyers seeking Dolby Atmos or a more advanced surround experience may find its feature set limited.

Why should you consider buying this soundbar?

Consider it if your priority is fuller TV audio without building a complex speaker setup. The combination of 160W output, a wireless subwoofer and multiple connectivity options makes it suitable for everyday movies, shows, sports and music, particularly in smaller living rooms. Its News and Movie modes also let you tailor the sound to different types of content.

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The Philips TAB4228/94 is designed for viewers who want fuller TV audio without moving to a complex home-theatre setup. Its 160W 2.1-channel configuration pairs the soundbar with a 6.5-inch subwoofer for added bass. Three EQ modes and a wide range of wired and wireless connectivity options make it suitable for movies, music and everyday TV viewing.

Specifications Output power 160W RMS Audio channels 2.1-channel with 6.5-inch wired subwoofer Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, Coaxial, AUX-in and USB Sound modes Music, Movie and XRS Special features Rich Bass, dedicated bass and treble controls, wall-mount support and USB music playback Reasons to Buy 160W output with a dedicated 6.5-inch subwoofer for added bass. Three EQ modes to adjust the sound for different types of content. HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Optical, Coaxial, AUX and USB connectivity. Reasons to Avoid The subwoofer connects to the soundbar via a wired connection. No Dolby Atmos support. Lacks a second HDMI input for connecting additional devices directly.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have generally praised the TAB4228/94 for its sound quality, bass output and value for money. Customer feedback also highlights its wide range of connectivity options and ease of use. However, some buyers have raised concerns that the bass can overpower other frequencies, and the wired subwoofer may not appeal to those seeking a completely cable-free setup.

Why should you consider buying this soundbar?

Consider this soundbar if you want a noticeable step up from your TV's built-in speakers without spending heavily on a home-theatre system. The 160W output and dedicated subwoofer add weight to movies and music, while three EQ modes let you adjust the sound. Its extensive connectivity also makes it easy to use with TVs and other sources.

The JBL Cinema SB190 is designed for living rooms where deeper bass and a more immersive TV experience matter. Its 380W 2.1-channel setup pairs a wireless subwoofer with Virtual Dolby Atmos, while a dedicated Voice mode helps keep dialogue clearer. HDMI eARC, Bluetooth and optical connectivity also make it easy to integrate with a TV.

Specifications Output power 380W total, including 2 x 90W soundbar output and 200W subwoofer output Audio channels 2.1-channel with wireless subwoofer Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI eARC, HDMI In and Optical In Sound modes Standard and Voice mode, with Virtual Dolby Atmos Special features 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer, Virtual Dolby Atmos, dedicated Voice mode and wall-mount support Reasons to Buy 380W output with a 200W wireless subwoofer for powerful bass. Virtual Dolby Atmos for a more spacious sound presentation. Dedicated Voice mode to enhance dialogue clarity. Reasons to Avoid No dedicated rear speakers for a physical surround setup. USB music playback availability can vary by region. The 2.1-channel layout offers virtual, not physical, height-channel surround sound.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the SB190 for its loud output, deep bass and movie-friendly sound, with several reviews calling it good value for money. Some customers have also appreciated its overall clarity. However, feedback isn't entirely consistent, with some users reporting concerns about performance and noise.

Why should you consider buying this soundbar?

Consider the SB190 if you want a bass-focused living-room upgrade without adding rear speakers. Its wireless subwoofer adds depth to movies and music, while Virtual Dolby Atmos delivers a wider soundstage from the 2.1-channel setup. HDMI eARC and Bluetooth also keep everyday connections simple.

The Sony HT-S100F takes a simpler approach to improving TV audio, focusing on clear dialogue and a compact footprint rather than powerful bass. Its 120W output, Bass Reflex speaker and S-Force Front Surround aim to make everyday viewing more engaging, while HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Optical and USB keep connectivity straightforward.

Specifications Output power 120W Audio channels 2.0-channel Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI ARC, Optical and USB Sound modes Auto Sound, Cinema, Music and Standard Special features S-Force Front Surround, Bass Reflex speaker, Voice mode, Night mode and wall-mount support Reasons to Buy Clear dialogue with dedicated Voice mode. Slim design that fits easily into compact living rooms. HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Optical and USB connectivity. Reasons to Avoid No dedicated wireless subwoofer. Limited bass compared with 2.1-channel setups. No Dolby Atmos or DTS support.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have appreciated the HT-S100F for making dialogue easier to follow and for its simple setup. Its slim design also receives positive feedback from those with limited space. However, some users feel the lack of a dedicated subwoofer limits bass performance, especially during action-heavy content and music.

Why should you consider buying this soundbar?

Consider the HT-S100F if clear vocals and a space-saving design matter more to you than deep, room-shaking bass. Its Voice mode, S-Force Front Surround and Bass Reflex speaker can give everyday TV viewing a noticeable lift, while HDMI ARC makes connecting it to a compatible TV simple.

The Samsung HW-B45EF/XL is built for living rooms where TV speakers fall short on bass and scale. Its 300W 2.1-channel setup pairs with a wireless subwoofer to add weight to movies and music, while DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio aim to deliver a more immersive experience.

Specifications Output power 300W RMS Audio channels 2.1-channel with wireless subwoofer Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical In and USB Sound modes DTS Virtual:X, Bass Boost, Adaptive Sound Lite, Game Mode and Standard Special features Dolby Audio, Voice Enhance, Night Mode and One Remote Control support Reasons to Buy 300W output for powerful, room-filling audio. Wireless subwoofer for deeper bass. DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio for a more immersive soundstage. Reasons to Avoid No Wi-Fi connectivity for music streaming. Limited to a single HDMI ARC connection. No Dolby Atmos support.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the HW-B45EF/XL for its powerful sound, strong bass and noticeable improvement over built-in TV speakers. The wireless subwoofer has also received positive feedback. However, some buyers have noted the lack of Wi-Fi and limited connectivity options as drawbacks.

Why should you consider buying this soundbar?

Consider this soundbar if you want a more impactful audio experience for movies, sports and music without moving to a full home-theatre setup. The 300W output, wireless subwoofer, and DTS Virtual:X support deliver stronger bass and immersion, while HDMI ARC and Bluetooth keep everyday connections simple.

Q1. Which soundbar should you choose for a small or large living room?

For a compact living room, a smaller 2.0-channel soundbar can provide a straightforward TV audio upgrade without taking up much space. Larger rooms can benefit from higher-output 2.1-channel systems with a dedicated subwoofer, which can deliver stronger bass and a fuller soundstage.

Q2. Should you choose a soundbar with a subwoofer or prioritise clear dialogue?

Choose a soundbar with a dedicated subwoofer if movies, music and action-heavy content are your priorities, as it adds depth to low-frequency sounds. If you mainly watch news, shows, and dialogue-heavy content, a compact soundbar with a dedicated voice mode may suit you better.

How Do These Soundbars Stack Up?

Product Output power Audio channel Connectivity boAt Aavante 2.1 1650 160W RMS 2.1-channel with wireless subwoofer Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX, USB Philips TAB4228/94 160W RMS 2.1-channel with wired subwoofer Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, Coaxial, AUX-in, USB JBL Cinema SB190 380W 2.1-channel with wireless subwoofer Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI eARC, HDMI In, Optical Sony HT-S100F 120W 2.0-channel Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB Samsung HW-B45EF/XL 300W 2.1-channel with wireless subwoofer Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical In, USB

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FAQs Does HDMI ARC matter when choosing a soundbar? Yes, especially if you want a simple TV setup. HDMI ARC can carry audio between the TV and soundbar through a single cable while allowing compatible TV remotes to control the soundbar. Check whether your TV has an ARC or eARC port before buying.

Is a higher-wattage soundbar always better? Not necessarily. Wattage alone does not determine sound quality or how well a soundbar suits your room. Consider the room size, speaker configuration and whether the system includes a subwoofer. A smaller room may not need the highest-powered model.

What should you choose if you also want to play music through the soundbar? Look for Bluetooth if you mainly want to stream music from a phone or tablet. Wi-Fi can be more useful if you want direct music streaming and smart-home integration. Also check the available wired inputs if you plan to connect other devices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.