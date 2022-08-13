Independence Day 2022: How to participate in digital 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

India is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate the 75 years of its independence. The Narendra Modi government has been extensively carrying out campaigns to make the independence day celebrations worth remembering. Among the campaigns under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign which is taking place between August 13 and 15.

In this digital era, people are extending independence day greetings virtually. The Centre has also taken steps to promote this initiative on various virtual platforms. The government has launched a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website which facilitates users to pin the Indian National Flag online and contribute towards the drive.

Users will further stand a chance to feature in Digital Tiranga by uploading their selfies with the National Flag. The webpage has a live dashboard that registers the number of flags pinned and the total selfies uploaded in real time.

Here we have chalked down the steps along with pictures to ease out the entire process. Following these four easy steps, you can contribute towards the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Log on to https://harghartiranga.com/ . You can access the website through desktop as well as mobile device. You will see a red ‘Pin A Flag’ button and beside that there is another button to upload selfie with Flag. Click on the ‘PIN A FLAG’ button.

Source: harghartiranga.com

This will prompt you to fill your details. The name mentioned here will be displayed on the certificate that will be issued to you later once you complete all the steps. You will be asked to allow the website to access your location.

Source: harghartiranga.com

After giving the access to trace your location, website will take you on an online map. It will show your location marked as location found. Then you have to tap on ‘PIN A FLAG’ button to pin a virtual flag at the location. In case the location is not found, you have to allow the location access manually from settings.

Source: harghartiranga.com

After successfully pining the location, a dialog box will appear for you to download the certificate. And Yes ! Congratulations you have recorded your participation and your support to the initiative.

Source: harghartiranga.com

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is underway with the tricolour being unfurled across the length and breadth of the country.

