India has 5th lowest mobile data prices in the world. Check Pak, Sri Lanka rates

India has the fifth lowest Internet data rates in the world, the latest Worldwide Mobile Data Pricing 2022 list revealed.

The survey of 233 countries found that average price of one gigabyte data in India is $0.17 (around Rs. 13.5).

The country of over 130 crore people offers cheaper data than its neighbours Pakistan ($0.36 or Rs. 29), Bangladesh ($0.32 or Rs. 25), Sri Lanka and Nepal ($0.27 or Rs. 22 ).

Israel is the country which offers cheapest mobile data, with one GB data costing $0.04 (approximately Rs. 3). Saint Helena, a British overseas territory in south Atlantic Ocean is the costliest when it comes to 1 GB mobile data as you need to sell out $41.06 (approximately Rs. 3,280).

This is the fourth year when Cable.co.uk has released the Worldwide Mobile Data Pricing list. The list has covered SIM-only mobile plans that usually include a quantity of calls and texts. Analysts have put four main country archetypes: excellent infrastructure, heavy reliance, small consumption, wealthy economy.

Which countries have the cheapest data charges?

The report claims that Israel, Italy, San Marino, Fiji, and India are the top five cheapest countries to pay for mobile data. The report mentions that 75% of Israelis have a smartphone. It has more smartphone market penetration than the United States, with extensive 4G LTE and even 5G network coverage. It suggests that excellent infrastructure boosts up the internet penetration. In Italy, 5G is now available to around 95% whereas in San Marino 100% users benefits from 5G coverage. According to an independent report, India has 64 crore active internet users aged two years and above as of December 2021. This suggests that India’s population greatly relies on mobile data. The cheap pricing is a thus byproduct of high demand, which has raised tremendous competition in the pricing.

Which countries have the costliest data charges?

The five most expensive countries in terms of the average approximate cost of 1GB of mobile data are Saint Helena, the Falkland Islands (Rs. 3071), São Tomé and Príncipe (Rs. 2356), Tokelau (Rs. 1428) and Yemen (Rs.1324), the report revealed. The data shows that two of the five are sub-Saharan Africa countries, and four of five are island nations. It adds, “Sub-Saharan Africa is the second-most expensive region in the world for mobile data generally, while island nations also tend to be among the most expensive”.

Infographic comparing Intenet data charges of the countries. (Credit: cable.co.uk)

In today’s digital world, Internet has become a prerequisite for almost everything. From banking to entertainment, to education, data is required everywhere. In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court had termed access to Internet as a fundamental right under Article 19.