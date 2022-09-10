Instagram to bring retweet like feature to make reposting easier: Report

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram is releasing a feature similar to Twitter’s retweet option with a focus on sharing video stories. This new feature in the form of a repost tab, will help Instagram users to share other users’ posts and videos on their profiles, a report by the Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan stated.

Instagram' users currently only get the option to share a post or video with their story, which automatically disappears after 24 hours. With the new repost feature, users will be able to share a post on their profile without it being automatically disappeared.

Social media analyst Matt Navara has given information about this feature in a tweet and said that a new ‘Repost’ tab is appearing in many profiles, which will show the photos or videos reposted by the user.

New repost option will be available in share menu

Users will be given the option to share a post on their profile in the share menu. Apart from this, while resharing a post the users will also be able to write their caption or reaction on it, as is the option currently available with the Quote Tweet feature on Twitter. However, this feature is not yet confirmed.

The feature will go under the test

Before adding the new repost feature to the app, Instagram will test it with select users and take feedback from them. If this feature gets a positive response, then the company can make it a part of both Android and iOS platforms after fixing the bugs, if any.

Instagram is withdrawing shopping features

It has also emerged that Instagram is withdrawing many of its shopping features, shifting its focus to increase e-commerce through direct advertising. Instead of buying from Instagram, the social media platform wants users to buy a product by watching ads that are featured on the app. The report says that Instagram's internal staff has also been informed about this change.

