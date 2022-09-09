Now, you can share tweets directly to Snapchat, Instagram stories

Microblogging platform Twitter has introduced a new feature wherein tweets can be directly shared to Snapchat and Instagram stories. This feature is now available on Android and Apple iOS platforms. Twitter has also added LinkedIn sharing on Android and iOS platforms, the microblogging site tweeted.



This comes days after the social media giant announced it was testing the ‘Edit tweet’ button. The feature will be available to the subscribers of its premium Twitter Blue service later this month.

We enjoyed the Tweet. Now everyone should enjoy it too.



Sharing a Tweet directly to Snapchat and Instagram Stories is now available on Android (already on iOS!)



And we added LinkedIn sharing on Android and iOS. Tap the share icon on a Tweet to try it out. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 8, 2022

Twitter had said it is testing the feature internally, which is one of the most requested features till date, AP reported. With the rollout of this option, the users will now get 30 minutes to make changes to their tweets such as fixing typos or adding hashtags after first publishing a tweet.

To clarify that the tweet has been modified, it will be labelled and appear with an icon and timestamp. The users can also look at the previous versions of their tweets by tapping the label.

The microblogging site said that the feature is being tested with a small group of users so that they can identify and resolve potential issues. “This includes how people might misuse the feature,” the company said in a blog post. “You can never be too careful.”

The time limit and version history play an important role, Twitter said. “They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said.”

Twitter hinted that the edit feature would eventually be rolled out to all users. Testing helps the company understand how it impacts the way people use Twitter “as well as plan for and anticipate what might happen if we bring it to everyone,” spokeswoman Stephanie Cortez said.

Many Twitter users — among them, Kim Kardashian, Ice T, Katy Perry and McDonald’s corporate account — have long pleaded for an edit button.

The company said in April that it has been working on the feature since last year, a day after Tesla CEO Elon Musk polled his followers on whether they wanted an edit button. About three-quarters of the 4.4 million respondents said yes.

