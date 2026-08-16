Content creator who missed IIT gets invited to Google event: ‘A dream doesn’t die, it takes a different route’

A content creator has shared a full-circle moment from his journey after being invited to an exclusive Google event, years after letting go of his childhood dream of studying at IIT and eventually working for the tech giant. A man who missed IIT and gave up on his Google dream was later invited to an exclusive Google event. (Instagram/bhavishyaa._)

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Taking to Instagram, Bhavishya Raghav shared a series of pictures of himself posing at a Google office. Alongside the photographs, he reflected on how a dream he once thought was out of reach eventually came back into his life, although in a completely unexpected way.

‘I quietly let that dream go’ Recalling his school days, Raghav wrote, “When I was in 11th grade, I had a dream. My family’s dream, actually — study hard, get into IIT, do well there, and someday get a job at Google.”

However, things did not go according to the plan he and his family had imagined. “I couldn’t make it to IIT. And somewhere along the way, I quietly let that dream go. I thought, ‘Google? That’s probably not for me.’”

Instead, Raghav eventually found his way into content creation. He said he continued learning, working and consistently showing up, without knowing that the journey would one day lead him back to the company he had once hoped to work for.

“But life had a different plan. I started creating content. I kept learning, kept working, kept showing up — and today, I got invited by Google themselves to an exclusive launch event for the Google Pixel 11 Series,” he wrote.

‘I built [the door] for myself’ Reflecting on the unexpected turn his career took, the content creator added, “I didn’t enter Google through the door I once imagined. I entered through a completely different one — one that I built for myself. Sometimes, a dream doesn’t die. It just takes a different route!”

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