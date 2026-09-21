Adopt A Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Tuffy is a 4.5-month-old Indie dog.

Tuffy is a 4.5-month-old Indie boy from Kirti Nagar, West Delhi, who is looking for a loving forever home. Fully vaccinated, energetic and friendly, this adorable pup loves being around people and is not fussy with food. Tuffy was adopted earlier but, due to family circumstances, now urgently needs a new home. His siblings have all found their families, and he is now waiting for his turn to find someone who can give him the love, care and safe home he deserves. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9910606536

Dot (female) and Socks (male) are two 9-week-old Indie pups

Dot (female) and Socks (male) are two 9-week-old Indie pups looking for loving forever homes. Both are vaccinated and dewormed, and can be adopted together or separately. They eat rice with chicken, egg or bananas, but dairy is strictly off their diet. They are looking for families who have experience keeping dogs and, importantly, have someone at home to look after them. Families with a single person are not preferred, as these young pups need regular care and attention. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9716034007

Hazel is a 1.5-month-old female Indie pup.

Hazel is a 1.5-month-old female Indie pup who is looking for a loving forever home. This tiny girl is affectionate and full of love, and is looking for a family who can keep her safe, care for her and give her a happy home as she grows. Hazel eats everything and is yet to be vaccinated, so her new family will need to ensure she receives the necessary vaccinations and care. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9811872175

Donna is a 2-month-old female pup.