Triumph Speed 400 gets ₹6,000 price cut, free accessories worth ₹6,507

Triumph Motorcycles has reduced the price of the Speed 400 in India by ₹6,000. The motorcycle is now available at an ex-showroom price of ₹2.34 lakh, down from ₹2.40 lakh previously. Alongside the price cut, Triumph is also offering a selection of accessories worth ₹6,507 at no additional cost. The Speed 400 shares its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Speed 400 price cut in India With the latest revision, the Triumph Speed 400 is now priced at ₹2.34 lakh, ex-showroom. The ₹6,000 reduction comes just a few months after the motorcycle received a ₹6,000 price hike in July 2026, when its price was increased to ₹2.40 lakh.

The latest offer is available for a limited period. Triumph has not specified an end date, so buyers will need to check with their nearest dealership for details regarding the validity of the offer.

Triumph Speed 400 gets free accessories worth ₹ 6,507 Apart from the lower price, Triumph is offering accessories worth ₹6,507 with the Speed 400. The package includes a clear windscreen, knee pads and a tank pad.

These accessories are being offered at no additional cost as part of the limited-period promotional offer. The windscreen can provide some additional wind protection, while the knee pads and tank pad add protection around the fuel tank area. Moreover, the knee pads also help in grabbing the tank pad.

Triumph Speed 400 engine and specifications The current-generation Speed 400 uses a 349 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. The engine develops 36.5 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque.

The motorcycle was downsized from its earlier 398cc engine as part of Triumph's strategy to bring its entry-level 400cc motorcycles below the 350cc threshold. Despite the change in engine capacity, the Speed 400 continues to retain its modern-classic roadster positioning.

Triumph Speed 400 features The Speed 400 comes equipped with LED lighting and a semi-digital instrument cluster. It also gets a ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS.

The motorcycle uses a road-focused chassis and suspension setup, aimed at offering a balance between everyday usability and highway riding. Its design follows Triumph's modern-classic styling, with a compact roadster profile and a relatively accessible riding position.