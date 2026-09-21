Father breaks down in tears after daughter surprises him with new home in Kuala Lumpur. Watch

A heartwarming video showing a father breaking down in tears after his daughter surprised him with a new home in Kuala Lumpur has gone viral on social media. The emotional moment was shared by Humans of Bombay on Instagram, with the caption written by the daughter, Mahrukh Moghal. Social media users praised the daughter for the gesture. (Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay) The video shows the family visiting an apartment, with the father believing they were simply there to see a home purchased by one of their family members. However, during the visit, Mahrukh reveals that she had bought the apartment for him as a Father’s Day gift. Overwhelmed by the surprise, the father is seen standing in shock before breaking down in tears. His daughter then comforts him as other family members look on. Watch the video below:

(Also Read: Indian man, trapped in Malaysia after employer seized passport, finally set to return home) Daughter surprises father In the caption, Mahrukh shared that her father had been the family’s primary breadwinner for nearly 30 years. He worked as a corporate trainer and supported his wife and four children, putting their needs ahead of his own. The daughter recalled how her parents had repeatedly put their wants and needs on the back burner for their children. She said that when she was at university, her parents supported her decision to attend a two-week programme in Thailand and later a semester in South Korea. “I always knew that one day, I would give it back to my parents because the rented house was always ‘temporary’. So in 2023, when I started working, I used to save a portion solely to buy a house,” Mahrukh wrote. She said that while searching for a property, she took her mother along to view different homes. She said that she wanted her mother, who had also made significant compromises for the family, to have a say in choosing their future home. The family eventually found an apartment overlooking the Kuala Lumpur skyline. The daughter also noticed that the house number matched her father’s birthday.