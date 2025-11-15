Indian woman applauds Kuala Lumpur airport staffer for personally escorting her to catch a nearly missed flight

An Indian traveller’s social media post has drawn widespread attention after she shared how an airport staff member at Kuala Lumpur International Airport went out of her way to ensure she did not miss a very tight connecting flight. An Indian woman shared how a Kuala Lumpur airport staffer assisted her with immigration and luggage transfer, helping her board her next flight in time.(X/@Kulfei)

Traveller recounts the tense connection

Taking to X, the woman, identified as Anushka, wrote, "Had a delay in connecting flight. 9:15, I landed and the next flight takes off at 9:45. I thought I missed it but an airport staff came to pick me from my first flight, helped with immigration and escorted me till the boarding gate quickly. No one does it, man."

She further explained that the same staff member also handled her luggage transfer at the last minute. “They also managed to transfer my luggage last moment because I requested too much. Irene from KL airport, I love u, thanks,” she added.

Her post, highlighting the staff member’s timely assistance, quickly started circulating on the platform.

Users on X share similar experiences

The incident prompted several reactions, with many users expressing appreciation and sharing similar stories. One user commented that "its good to be thankful," while another pointed out that "They do it. It is done even in domestic connections as well." A third user responded with "Ohh wow.. great to hear this" as many readers welcomed the positive experience.

Others shared their own travel encounters. One user wrote that "Same happened with me at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Staff was quite helpful and ensured that we connect to the second leg." Another user added, "Happened with me at Delhi airport connecting flight. Staff assisted to reach boarding gate through secret doors," recalling a similar moment of quick support. Someone else concluded that such assistance is often possible when the airline is the same, summarising with "I guess when it is the same airlines they do it."

