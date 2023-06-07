How to experience the latest iOS 17 features on iPhone for free?

Apple announced the iPhone's latest operating system, iOS 17, on the first day of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 on Monday, which was hosted at Apple Park in California. While the public release isn't expected until September, a Developer Beta version has been provided for testing. And, unlike in prior years, it is currently free to install for everyone. (ALSO READ | Unveiling the exciting iOS 17: 10 new features for iPhone users)

But before you move… read these warnings

Apple announced iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 event.(Apple)

1. Beta versions of operating systems are often pre-release versions intended for testing. They may have bugs, performance concerns, and unexpected behaviour that might jeopardise your device's stability.

2. Beta installs can occasionally result in data loss or corruption. Before installing a beta OS, it is highly recommended to make a backup of your device on a different Mac or PC to avoid losing any crucial data.

3. Apple's official support may be restricted to beta versions.

4. Some accessories or third-party devices may not function properly.

But, taken good care, they are a great option to test and take a look at new features beforehand.

Now as you know the drawbacks, you may wish to move further! For this, you have to first sign-up for the Apple Beta Programme. It should be noted that your iPhone needs to be running iOS 16.4 or later.

How to enrol for Apple Beta Software Programme?

Step 1. To sign up for the Apple Beta Software Programme, go to beta.apple.com.

Step 2. Tap the Signup button, then enter your Apple ID (you can use an account other than the one logged in).

Step 3. Read the Terms & Conditions. If satisfied, click the Accept button.

Step 4. To obtain the most recent beta updates, you must select the "Beta Updates" option in the Settings app after registering for the Apple Beta Software Programme.

Step 5. For this open the Settings app on your device. Then go General > Software Update.

Step 6. Enable the new Beta Updates button to get the most recent versions.

Step 7. You can always toggle off the setting from here to stop getting the updates.

Now as you have enrolled on the Beta Programme, you are all set to install the iOS 17 beta updates.

How to install iOS 17 Developer Beta?

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Select General.

Step 3: Select Software Update.

Step 4: Select Beta Updates.

Step 5: Choose iOS 17 Developer Beta.

Step 6: Go back to the main software update screen, and the iOS 17 Developer Beta should appear after some time.

Step 7: Select Download and Install to begin installing the iOS 17 developer beta 1.

Previously, Apple restricted access to its developer betas to members of the premium Apple Developer programme, which costs $99 per year. However, now anybody with an Apple ID can access it, the tech giant just confirmed it in its updated support document posted to Apple Developer.