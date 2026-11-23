Buying a laptop is no longer as simple as it used to be. Earlier, the decision used to involve screen size, brand and budget. But the technological evolution has brought focus to other important factors including experience, flexibility, and features. More importantly, the conversation has now shifted to the processor powering a laptop. Intel Core and AMD Ryzen are two of the most popular processor choices in the laptop space.

Best AMD Ryzen and Intel Core processor laptops to buy in India. (Amazon) more less

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Both these processors offer a wide range of options across budgets, which makes them ideal for a wide variety of use cases. So, which one of these should you pick? I compared Intel Core and AMD Ryzen processors to understand how they stack up when it comes to daily tasks such as web browsing, working with multiple applications, attending video calls, streaming content and handling productivity workloads. I also looked at factors such as performance, battery efficiency, integrated graphics, heating and overall value for money.

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So, if you are planning to buy a new laptop and you are confused between spending your money on either an Intel-powered or AMD Ryzen laptop, here is what you should know about both processors families and which one makes more sense for your everyday needs.

AMD Ryzen processor: Top features and who should buy their supported laptop?

AMD Ryzen processors offer a combination of processing performance, power efficiency and integrated graphics. Based on AMD's Zen architecture, the Ryzen portfolio of laptops caters to different requirements, ranging from everyday computing and office productivity to gaming and AI powered workloads. Its newer Ryzen AI processors also bring dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) to select laptops, which enables supported AI workloads to run locally without relying entirely on cloud processing.

Top features of AMD Ryzen processors

- AMD's Ryzen processors offer multiple cores and threads, which makes them suitable for running several applications simultaneously, handling spreadsheets and managing demanding productivity workloads.

- They are designed to balance performance and power consumption, which makes them suitable for thin-and-light laptops and users who frequently work on the move.

- Select Ryzen processors come with AMD Radeon integrated graphics, which can handle everyday visual tasks, media playback, light gaming and some creative workloads without requiring a dedicated graphics card.

- Some Ryzen AI processors also come with an integrated NPU that accelerates compatible AI tasks, including supported video effects, image processing and other on-device AI applications.

- High-end AMD Ryzen processors also offer additional processing and graphics capabilities for gaming, video editing, rendering and other resource-intensive applications.

Who should buy an AMD Ryzen-powered laptop?

An AMD Ryzen laptop is worth considering if you are:

- A student who needs a laptop for research, online classes, presentations, browsing and multitasking.

- A working professional, who regularly uses office applications, video conferencing tools, spreadsheets and multiple browser tabs.

- A casual gamer who wants capable integrated graphics for light gaming without necessarily investing in a laptop with a dedicated GPU.

- A content creator who needs a higher-end Ryzen processor for photo editing, video production and other demanding workloads.

Intel Core processor: Top features and who should buy these laptop?

Intel Core processors power everything from affordable everyday notebooks to premium business laptops and high-performance machines. With its newer Intel Core Ultra lineup, the company has also expanded its focus beyond traditional CPU performance to include features like AI acceleration, improved integrated graphics and power efficiency. Intel's hybrid architecture combines Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores) to manage demanding workloads alongside background tasks. This makes Intel-powered laptops suitable for users who are looking for a balance of responsiveness, multitasking and portability.

Top features of Intel Core processors

- Some Intel processors combine P-cores for demanding applications and E-cores for lighter background workloads. Intel Thread Director helps the operating system allocate tasks to suitable cores.

- Several Intel Core models offer high clock speeds and responsive performance for everyday applications, office productivity and workloads that depend on single-thread performance.

- Depending on the processor, Intel laptops feature Intel Graphics or Intel Arc GPUs. These can handle everyday visual tasks, media playback and, on capable models, casual gaming and light content creation.

- Intel Core Ultra processors include dedicated NPUs to accelerate supported AI workloads.

- Some Intel-powered laptops offer features such as Thunderbolt, Wi-Fi 7 and advanced display connectivity.

- Intel's newer Core Ultra chips combine performance and low-power cores with power management technologies to balance performance and battery consumption.

Who should buy an Intel Core-powered laptop?

An Intel Core laptop is worth considering if you are:

- A working professional who regularly works with spreadsheets, presentations, browsers, video calls and productivity applications.

- A students who is looking for a versatile laptop for assignments, online learning, research and entertainment.

- A frequent traveler who is looking for a thin-and-light laptop that balance performance and portability.

- A content creators who works extensively with photo editing, video production and other creative applications.

- A business users who needs a compatible business laptop with enterprise-oriented features.

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FAQs for buying a laptop in India What should I check before buying a laptop in India? Before buying a laptop, consider its processor, RAM, storage, display quality, battery life, graphics, build quality and connectivity options. Also check the laptop's weight, keyboard comfort and upgradeability.

Which processor is better for laptops: Intel Core or AMD Ryzen? Both Intel Core and AMD Ryzen processors offer competitive performance across different laptop segments. Intel Core processors are known for their hybrid architecture, while AMD Ryzen processors offer strong multi-core performance and capable integrated graphics on select models.

How much RAM is enough for a laptop? For most users, 16GB RAM is a good starting point for smooth multitasking, office applications, browsing and entertainment.

Which is better for a laptop: SSD or HDD? An SSD is generally a better choice than an HDD for modern laptops. SSDs offer faster boot times, quicker application loading and better overall responsiveness.

Which laptop display is best: IPS, OLED or LCD? IPS and OLED displays are popular choices for modern laptops, although LCD is a broader display technology category that includes IPS panels.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.