ANC vs ENC explained: Know which earphone feature suits your everyday needs. (AI Generated) more By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less Have you ever noticed how some earphones promise to block the noise around you, while others advertise clearer calls even in crowded places? The difference often comes down to two technologies: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). The names sound similar and brands sometimes use both terms prominently on their packaging. But they are not interchangeable features. ANC is designed to reduce the noise you hear, while ENC generally helps make your voice clearer to someone listening on the other end of a call. If you are comparing wireless earbuds for commuting, office meetings or everyday music, knowing what each technology does can help you avoid paying for a feature you may not actually need.

ANC vs ENC: What is the actual difference? The simplest way to understand the distinction is to look at who benefits from the noise reduction.

ANC works for the person wearing the earphones. It uses microphones to pick up surrounding sounds and electronics to generate an opposing sound signal that reduces some of the incoming noise. The result is a quieter listening experience, particularly in environments with steady background sounds.

ENC, meanwhile, is generally focused on the microphone system. It helps reduce unwanted environmental noise picked up while you speak, allowing your voice to sound clearer during calls. The person on the other end of the conversation benefits from this processing.

So, if you are sitting inside a noisy bus and want to listen to music without constantly increasing the volume, ANC is the feature to look for. If you need to take a call from the same bus and want the other person to hear you more clearly, ENC and microphone noise reduction become important.

1. How ANC works: Less background noise while listening ANC uses microphones to monitor the sounds around you. The earphones then process those sounds and produce an opposing signal to reduce the noise reaching your ears. This is known as destructive interference.

There are different ANC implementations. Feedforward ANC uses microphones on the outside of the earphones, while feedback ANC uses microphones closer to the ear canal. Hybrid ANC combines both approaches to monitor and manage noise more effectively.

In practical terms, ANC is particularly useful against continuous low-frequency sounds. Think of an aircraft cabin, the hum of an air conditioner, a train or the engine noise inside a car. It can make these environments noticeably more comfortable for listening.

However, ANC is not a magic mute button. Sudden sounds, nearby conversations, traffic horns and high-pitched noises can still come through. The quality of the implementation also varies between earphones, so a product advertising ANC does not automatically offer excellent noise reduction.

2. How ENC works: Making your voice clearer during calls ENC focuses on the microphones that capture your voice. During a call, these microphones can also pick up traffic, people talking nearby, wind and other environmental sounds. Noise-processing algorithms attempt to distinguish your voice from this background noise and reduce unwanted sounds before the audio reaches the other person.

This is useful if you regularly attend online meetings, take calls while travelling or speak to clients from busy environments.

The number of microphones can help, but it is not the only factor that matters. Microphone placement, voice-processing algorithms and wind-noise handling all influence call quality. A pair of earphones with four microphones is not necessarily better than another with two.

There is another limitation worth remembering. ENC cannot make your voice perfectly clear in every environment. Very loud surroundings, strong wind or multiple people speaking nearby can still affect the call.