iOS 18.4 release brings 3 useful Control Center features for iPhones- Here’s how they work

Last week, Apple officially rolled out the stable version of the iOS 18.4 update, bringing several new features, improvements, and AI additions to iPhones. One of the major inclusions was additional language support for Apple Intelligence, bringing AI capabilities to several parts of the world, including India. As iPhone users get AI features, the popularity of Apple devices could also increase. While the iPhone have several advanced features, the iOS 18.4 update has introduced some useful features to the Control Centre that may come in handy on a daily basis. Therefore, know about these 3 new Control Center features that you can activate as shortcuts. iOS 18.4 is rolled out to iPhone users. Know about these new Control Centre features.(Apple)

Also read: iOS 18.4 update rolled out in India: Know about 5 new features which you may like

iOS 18.4 update: 3 Control Center features

Ambient music: With iOS 18, Apple provided iPhone users with several productivity features, including Focus. Now, the company has introduced Ambient Music in the Control Centre, which brings four moods: Sleep, productivity, chill, and well-being. This feature will enable users to play tunes in the background while they are engrossed in work or trying to get a good night's sleep. Visual Intelligence shortcut: Another appreciating addition to the Control Centre was the Visual Intelligence shortcut. While this feature is limited to iPhone 15 Pro and later models, Apple brings additional ways to activate Visual Intelligence. Earlier, it was only limited to the iPhone 16 series with a camera capture button. Now, it's available on the Control Centre and Action Button as a shortcut. Users can take advantage of this feature by asking queries to ChatGPT, translating text, copying texts, and much more.

Also read: iOS 18.4 expands default app options with new categories for personalised iPhone experience

3. Talk to Siri: Now, users can activate Siri’s voice mode by adding the option to their Control Centre. This addition brings ease to users, instantly activating Apple's virtual assistant to resolve queries, search on the web or more. While one can always activate Siri with voice and have Type to Siri features, this new addition to Control Centre could enhance the accessibility of this useful feature.

Now that the OS 18.4 update is here, Apple has already started its work on the iOS 18.5 update that brings some feature enhancements and new features. Additionally, in June, we will also get to know about the new generation of software, the iOS 19, which is speculated to bring major UI changes and Apple Intelligence features.

Also read: iOS 18.4 is rolling out in India: Know what’s new and how to install the update