iOS 19 update: These new features are coming to your iPhone

The next major update for iPhones is iOS 19, which Apple is expected to unveil during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025. As anticipation builds, early reports suggest that iOS 19 may bring the biggest visual overhaul since iOS 7. Apple is likely to release the first developer beta in the coming weeks, followed by a wider public rollout in September. Here's a look at the key features expected in iOS 19. iOS 19 interface will feature a new design inspired by visionOS, the operating system used in the Apple Vision Pro headset.(HT)

New Interface with Floating Tab Bar

According to Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser, iOS 19 will feature a new design inspired by visionOS, the operating system used in the Apple Vision Pro headset. The update may introduce a more glass-like aesthetic with increased translucency in menus, buttons, and other UI elements.

Also read: Apple will give you exclusive rewards if you complete all Apple Watch rings on…

Design changes are also expected to include rounder app icons and a floating tab bar within Apple apps. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said these updates could represent the most significant visual changes to iOS since version 7.

End-to-End Encryption for RCS Messages

Apple has confirmed plans to bring end-to-end encryption to RCS messages in iOS 19. This update will also extend to macOS, iPadOS, and watchOS, ensuring that messages and attachments remain private during transmission.

With the adoption of RCS Universal Profile 3.0, users can also expect modern messaging features such as:

Inline replies

Message editing

The ability to unsend messages

Full Tapback support for RCS chats

Also read: Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

Live Translation for AirPods

As per Mark Gurman’s report, iOS 19 will introduce a live translation feature for select AirPods models. This tool will enable real-time translation of conversations, such as an English speaker hearing a Spanish conversation translated directly through their AirPods.

In addition to enhancing the Translate app, this feature is expected to make on-the-go communication in multiple languages more accessible than ever.

Improved Health App with AI Coaching

iOS 19.4 is expected to bring a major update to the Health app, including an AI-powered coaching tool that provides personalized health advice and wellness tips.

Also read: Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

Other new features may include:

Expert-led video content on health topics

Integrated food tracking, potentially competing with apps like MyFitnessPal

Enhanced health insights based on user data

Personalised Siri Features

Apple is also set to unveil a more personalized version of Siri in iOS 19. Previously delayed, this upgraded version of Siri is expected to offer:

Better context awareness

Improved on-screen integration

Smarter in-app controls

Users will be able to ask Siri questions related to personal information, like flight details or upcoming reservations. However, these features will be exclusive to iPhones that support Apple Intelligence, including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and newer models.