iOS 19 update: These new features are coming to your iPhone

With the iOS 19 update, users will be able to ask Siri questions related to personal information, like flight details etc. Here’s what more to expect.
The next major update for iPhones is iOS 19, which Apple is expected to unveil during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025. As anticipation builds, early reports suggest that iOS 19 may bring the biggest visual overhaul since iOS 7. Apple is likely to release the first developer beta in the coming weeks, followed by a wider public rollout in September. Here's a look at the key features expected in iOS 19.
New Interface with Floating Tab Bar
According to Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser, iOS 19 will feature a new design inspired by visionOS, the operating system used in the Apple Vision Pro headset. The update may introduce a more glass-like aesthetic with increased translucency in menus, buttons, and other UI elements.
Design changes are also expected to include rounder app icons and a floating tab bar within Apple apps. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said these updates could represent the most significant visual changes to iOS since version 7.
End-to-End Encryption for RCS Messages
Apple has confirmed plans to bring end-to-end encryption to RCS messages in iOS 19. This update will also extend to macOS, iPadOS, and watchOS, ensuring that messages and attachments remain private during transmission.
With the adoption of RCS Universal Profile 3.0, users can also expect modern messaging features such as:
As per Mark Gurman’s report, iOS 19 will introduce a live translation feature for select AirPods models. This tool will enable real-time translation of conversations, such as an English speaker hearing a Spanish conversation translated directly through their AirPods.
In addition to enhancing the Translate app, this feature is expected to make on-the-go communication in multiple languages more accessible than ever.
Improved Health App with AI Coaching
iOS 19.4 is expected to bring a major update to the Health app, including an AI-powered coaching tool that provides personalized health advice and wellness tips.
Integrated food tracking, potentially competing with apps like MyFitnessPal
Enhanced health insights based on user data
Personalised Siri Features
Apple is also set to unveil a more personalized version of Siri in iOS 19. Previously delayed, this upgraded version of Siri is expected to offer:
Better context awareness
Improved on-screen integration
Smarter in-app controls
Users will be able to ask Siri questions related to personal information, like flight details or upcoming reservations. However, these features will be exclusive to iPhones that support Apple Intelligence, including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and newer models.