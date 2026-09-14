iOS 27 arrives tonight: Check top features, eligible iPhones, how to download and more

After launching the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo last week, the Cupertino-based tech giant is set to release the stable version of iOS 27 tonight, September 14, with the update expected to become available at around 10:30 PM IST. While several familiar iPhone apps are getting new features, the biggest change is arguably Siri, which is finally getting a more AI-focused makeover. Keep on reading to get to know everything about the iOS 27 update, including its top features, compatible devices and how you can download the update.

iOS 27 top features

Apple is rolling out iOS 27 tonight at 10:30 pm IST, bringing a host of new features.

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The biggest addition in iOS 27 is the new AI-powered Siri. Apple says the assistant will be able to understand personal context as well as information displayed on the iPhone screen, allowing it to handle more useful, everyday requests.

That means Siri could help locate specific photos or notes, modify calendar appointments, edit messages and even create playlists. It will also be capable of dealing with more complex questions and providing up-to-date information.

Siri can now understand objects and information captured through the iPhone camera and potentially take action based on what it sees.

Elsewhere, Maps gets local lists and improved Flyover features, while Find My gives users greater control over the duration of location sharing. Apple is also making it easier to share photos with Android and Windows users through iCloud.

How to download iOS 27 and eligible iPhones

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{{^usCountry}} Before installing the update, it is worth backing up your iPhone. Once iOS 27 becomes available, head to Settings > General > Software Update. If the update appears, tap Download and Install. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before installing the update, it is worth backing up your iPhone. Once iOS 27 becomes available, head to Settings > General > Software Update. If the update appears, tap Download and Install. {{/usCountry}}

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The update is listed as compatible with a broad range of devices, including the iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 17 series, iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series and second- and third-generation iPhone SE. The list also includes the iPhone Air and iPhone Duo.

Apple is expected to begin making iOS 27 available at around 10:30 PM IST tonight. As with any major software release, rollout timing can vary slightly between devices and regions, so don't panic if the update doesn't appear immediately.