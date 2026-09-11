iPhone 18 series done, 7 new Apple products that could launch in October

Apple has just wrapped up one of its biggest product events of the year, launching the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, the new iPhone Duo, AirPods 5 and Apple Watch models. But the Cupertino-based tech giant may not be ready to call it a year just yet. Several more products are reportedly in the pipeline, with October emerging as the next possible launch window. Some are long-awaited Mac upgrades, while others could finally give Apple’s smart home ambitions a much-needed push. Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple products that could launch in October 2026. 7 more Apple products could follow in October (MacRumors)

New MacBook Pro and iMac models could be next Apple has already had a busy year on the Mac front, with the MacBook Neo, M5 MacBook Air, high-end M5 MacBook Pro, Mac mini and Mac Studio all making their debuts. However, according to a report from 9to5Mac, the iPhone maker could have more Macs waiting in the wings.

One of the most interesting possibilities is an all-new MacBook Pro/Ultra. The machine is rumoured to feature a touchscreen display and OLED technology, potentially marking a major departure from Apple’s current MacBook design.

A new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip is also reportedly in development, while an M6 iMac could arrive with a more powerful processor and fresh colour options.

The touchscreen MacBook, in particular, could be the one to watch. Apple has long kept touchscreens away from its Mac lineup, so such a move would represent a notable shift.

Apple’s Home lineup could finally get its AI makeover The US-based tech giant could also turn its attention to the home. Apple’s expected Home refresh did not appear at the September event, making October a possible window for the company to introduce its next-generation smart home products.

A new Apple TV 4K could arrive with an A19 Pro chip, Siri AI capabilities and an updated Siri Remote. Apple could also introduce the long-rumoured HomePad or HomePod Touch, a smart home hub featuring a built-in touchscreen.

The HomePod mini 2 is another possibility, potentially bringing a faster chip and audio improvements. A refreshed HomePod 3 could also join the lineup, with Siri AI expected to be a major part of Apple's broader home strategy.