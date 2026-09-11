iPhone 18 series done, 7 new Apple products that could launch in October
Apple could have another busy month ahead, with new MacBook Pro models, a touchscreen MacBook and several Home products reportedly lined up for October.
Apple has just wrapped up one of its biggest product events of the year, launching the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, the new iPhone Duo, AirPods 5 and Apple Watch models. But the Cupertino-based tech giant may not be ready to call it a year just yet. Several more products are reportedly in the pipeline, with October emerging as the next possible launch window. Some are long-awaited Mac upgrades, while others could finally give Apple’s smart home ambitions a much-needed push. Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple products that could launch in October 2026.
New MacBook Pro and iMac models could be next
Apple has already had a busy year on the Mac front, with the MacBook Neo, M5 MacBook Air, high-end M5 MacBook Pro, Mac mini and Mac Studio all making their debuts. However, according to a report from 9to5Mac, the iPhone maker could have more Macs waiting in the wings.
One of the most interesting possibilities is an all-new MacBook Pro/Ultra. The machine is rumoured to feature a touchscreen display and OLED technology, potentially marking a major departure from Apple’s current MacBook design.
A new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip is also reportedly in development, while an M6 iMac could arrive with a more powerful processor and fresh colour options.
The touchscreen MacBook, in particular, could be the one to watch. Apple has long kept touchscreens away from its Mac lineup, so such a move would represent a notable shift.
Apple’s Home lineup could finally get its AI makeover
The US-based tech giant could also turn its attention to the home. Apple’s expected Home refresh did not appear at the September event, making October a possible window for the company to introduce its next-generation smart home products.
A new Apple TV 4K could arrive with an A19 Pro chip, Siri AI capabilities and an updated Siri Remote. Apple could also introduce the long-rumoured HomePad or HomePod Touch, a smart home hub featuring a built-in touchscreen.
The HomePod mini 2 is another possibility, potentially bringing a faster chip and audio improvements. A refreshed HomePod 3 could also join the lineup, with Siri AI expected to be a major part of Apple's broader home strategy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More
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