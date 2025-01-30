Menu Explore
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
iPhone 14 gets a big price cut on Reliance Digital: Now get it for 45,400

ByShaurya Sharma
Jan 30, 2025 05:29 PM IST

128GB iPhone 14 is available for ₹48,400 on Reliance Digital but you can get an even better deal by bringing the net effective price down to ₹45,400.

These days, you don’t need to spend a fortune to get an iPhone, as Apple continues to keep older models in its lineup even after launching new ones. During sales, you can easily find models like the iPhone 14 for under 50,000. Right now, there’s an offer as well—the 128GB iPhone 14 is available for 48,400 on Reliance Digital, a significant drop from its MRP of 54,900. But the savings don’t stop there. You can get even better discounts by combining various offers. Read on.

Customers queue at the Apple Fifth Avenue store for the release of the Apple iPhone 14 range in Manhattan, New York City, U.S.(REUTERS)
Customers queue at the Apple Fifth Avenue store for the release of the Apple iPhone 14 range in Manhattan, New York City, U.S.(REUTERS)

iPhone 14 around 45,000: How this deal works

As mentioned, the device is currently listed at 48,400, which is 6,500 off its MRP of 54,900. Now, depending on which cards you have, you can get further discounts. For instance, if you have a one card credit card, you can get a flat 1,000 off, bringing the effective price down to 47,400. Additionally, if you have an HSBC credit card, you can avail a 5% discount, up to 2,000, which brings the price down to 46,400, as the maximum discount is 2,000 on a full swipe.

If you opt for credit card EMI, the discount increases to up to 7.5%, with a maximum of 3,000, which brings the price down to 45,400.

So, as things stand, you can actually get the iPhone 14 for around 45,000. While this might not be a spectacular deal, if all you’re looking for is an iPhone, it gets the job done. This could be a great offer.

Should you even buy an iPhone with a lightning port?

Well, for around 45,000, there are certainly better options in the Android world. For instance, you can get the recently released OnePlus 13R with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a triple camera setup. Alternatively, you can also get phones like the iQOO 13, which offers the Snapdragon 8 Elite by spending just a few thousand rupees more.

That being said, if you’re set on getting an iPhone and don’t want to buy an Android device, the iPhone 14 still offers a good experience, even years after its release. It will continue receiving updates, but one thing to keep in mind is the lightning port.

Having said that, Apple has now phased out the lightning port in favour of USB Type-C, and now, all Apple devices come with the USB-C port. So, if all your devices are USB-C and only the iPhone has a lightning port, you’ll need to carry separate cables, which can be an inconvenience. Additionally, as lightning is phased out, you might start to have difficulty finding lightning-based connectors.

If you’re okay with this, you can certainly pick up the iPhone 14 for under 50,000. But if you want our honest opinion, we’d suggest you spend a little more and get the iPhone 15, or opt for a similarly priced Android flagship instead—if you can live without iOS..

