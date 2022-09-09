iPhone 14 memes flood social media. Steve Jobs' daughter joins the party

At its Far Out event on September 7, Apple introduced the latest generation – fourteenth – of its flagship product, the iPhone. Though the new series (comprising of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max) was much-awaited, it failed to impress a large number of iPhone enthusiasts, who cited the lineup's similarity, in both appearance and feel, with those of its predecessors, as the reason.

Mocking the purported similarity, netizens posted memes on social media; one was shared by none other than Eve Jobs, the daughter of Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs.

The meme posted by Eve Jobs shows a man buying a shirt identical to what he is wearing in the photo. She shared it on her Instagram Stories.

Eve Jobs posted this meme on her Instagram Stories

“Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today,” she captioned the viral meme.

iPhone 14 series launch in India

Of the four new models, three will be available in India from September 16. The fourth – iPhone Plus – will arrive here on October 7. Their starting prices are ₹79,900 (iPhone 14), ₹89,900 (Plus), ₹1.29 lakh (Pro) and ₹1.39 lakh (Pro Max).

