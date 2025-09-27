iPhone 16 alternatives to buy in Amazon and Flipkart sale: OnePlus 13s, Galaxy S24 Snapdragon, and more

The festive season has finally started in India, and e-commerce brands like Amazon and Flipkart are running one of their biggest sales of the year. This is the best time to make electronic purchases as e-commerce giants are providing massive discounts and deals across brands and categories. One of the popular purchases during the sale is iPhones, with one of the popular models being the iPhone 16. However, if you are looking for great iPhone 16 alternatives, then we have found 5 great phones that you may want to buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival or Flipkart Big Billion Day sales. Here are 5 iPhone 16 alternatives to buy during festive sales.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 alternatives in Amazon and Flipkart sale

OnePlus 13s 5G: An Android flagship that you may want to keep in your list is the OnePlus 13s 5G. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, bringing powerful performance, camera capabilities, and AI features. During the Amazon and Flipkart sale, you can buy the OnePlus 13s 5G for under Rs. 55000.

iPhone 15: Another smartphone to consider during the festive sale is iPhone 15, and it is also available at a huge discounted price. On Amazon, you can get the iPhone 15 at just Rs. 47,999 for 128GB storage. The smartphone offers powerful performance, impressive camera quality and promising battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Snapdragon: Another iPhone 16 alternative to buy during the Amazon and Flipkart sale is the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, which is relaunched with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This is said to bring a more powerful performance and AI capabilities, making it a smart choice this sale.

iPhone 16e: If you want to experience similar performance and capabilities as iPhone 16, then iPhone 16e could be a great alternative. The smartphone comes with a similar A18 chip as the iPhone 16, and offers similar Apple Intelligence features, making it a great flagship at an affordable price.

Google Pixel 9a: Lastly, you can consider buying the Pixel 9a in place of the iPhone 16. It is powered by the Tensor G4 chip, features a dual camera setup, and offers advanced AI features. During the Amazon and Flipkart sales, you can get the smartphone at under Rs. 45000.