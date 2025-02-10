iPhone 16, Galaxy S25 and other phones to rival Google Pixel 9 in 2025

In August 2024, Google launched its new generation flagship smartphone, the Pixel 9 series which gained much popularity for its new design and powerful AI features. The series consisted of four models, with the Pixel 9 being the compact and affordable option from the other three variants. Now, as we have entered the new year, several smartphones have been announced in the very first month of 2025 that outshine the Pixel 9 series popularity. Therefore, if you are looking for powerful flagship smartphones, we have curated a list of 5 smartphones that could rival Pixel 9 in terms of camera, performance and AI features. Check out the list to know which smartphone can beat Pixe 9 in 2025. Top 5 flagship smartphone that can beat Pixel 9 in performance and camera.(Google)

Also read: Pixel 9a price leaked ahead of March launch; Storage variants, key specifications revealed

5 Phones that can rival Google Pixel 9 popularity

iPhone 16: One of the most popular smartphones in the flagship segment is Apple’s new iPhone 16 model which was launched in September 2024. The iPhone 16 was announced with several upgrades such as a new design, A18 chip, 8GB RAM, a new camera control button and Apple Intelligence features. Recent research has also highlighted that it has become the top-selling smartphone of 2024. Therefore, it could be a great rival for Google Pixel 9.

2. Samsung Galaxy S25: Another smartphone that can beat Pixel 9 is the new Samsung Galaxy S25, which has been winning for being one of the most powerful compact smartphones. The Galaxy S25 is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, providing users with top-notch performance. Additionally, the smartphone features an additional telephoto lens for zoom capabilities. However, Pixel 9 only includes two cameras.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro at under ₹1 lakh from Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers

3. OnePlus 13: Another popular smartphone of 2025 is the OnePlus 13 which has been winning hearts for impressive performance and camera capabilities. The smartphone was also launched in January 2025 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip paired with up to 24GB RAM. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup that captures some promising images to rival the Pixel 9.



4. Vivo X200: The next smartphone to rival Google Pixel 9 is the Vivo X200 which is also launched as a compact flagship smartphone. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip paired with 12GB RAM. This smartphone is also known for its camera capabilities with its triple camera system, consisting of a 50 MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16: Which flagship smartphone is better?

5. Oppo Find X8 Pro: Lastly, we have the Oppo Find X8 Pro which has been winning hearts in the flagship segment for powerful performance and camera features. While it's not a compact smartphone model, however, it provides some eye-catching features which overshadow the Google Pixel 9. Firstly, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip and the smartphone features a quad camera setup that includes a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!