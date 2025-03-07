iPhone 16 Pro gets a 14,900 price cut on Vijay Sales: Know how to avail the offer

The iPhone 16 Pro was launched for ₹1,19,900, and while it still retails for that MRP, now could be the ideal time to purchase it if you have been waiting. The phone is currently available at a significant discount, making it much more affordable than at launch. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple with the iPhone 16 Pro in Desert Titanium.(Bloomberg)

At present, it is listed for ₹1,09,500 on Vijay Sales, and by combining bank offers, you can get it for even less, around ₹3,000 to ₹4,500 lower, depending on the card you use. That means you can purchase the iPhone 16 Pro for under ₹1,07,000. Read on for the details.

How does this deal work?

As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB variant), including the Desert Titanium colour, is currently listed for ₹1,09,500 without any offers applied. However, if you have an ICICI Bank or SBI credit card, you can avail of an instant discount of ₹3,000 on a full swipe purchase.

Additionally, HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders can get an instant discount of ₹4,000 when purchasing the phone with a six-month EMI transaction. Kotak Bank credit card holders can also avail of a ₹3,000 instant discount, while OneCard credit card users can get ₹4,000 off.

If you apply these discounts, you can get the iPhone 16 Pro for as low as ₹1,05,000 when using an HDFC Bank card. If you don’t have an HDFC card, using an ICICI Bank card brings the price down to ₹1,06,500—still significantly lower than the launch price of ₹1,19,900.

The maximum discount available is ₹14,900, making this a fantastic deal.

What do you get with the iPhone 16 Pro?

On paper, the iPhone 16 Pro is quite similar to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, with both models sharing many features. The key differences lie in size and battery life, as the camera module remains the same.

The camera includes: A 48MP main wide camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera (new this year), and a 12MP 5x tetra prism telephoto lens

The iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch display, so if you find this too small, you may want to consider the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is also available at a discount on Visual Sales.

Another important point to consider is that the base model comes with 128GB of storage, which may not be sufficient for everyone. If you need more space, you can opt for the 256GB variant.

The iPhone 16 Pro has received multiple OTA updates and now supports Apple Intelligence, with more features expected in future updates.

That being said, you should buy the iPhone 16 Pro for its exceptional camera performance, excellent gaming capabilities (thanks to the Apple A18 Pro chip), future-proof design, and long-term iOS software support.