iPhone 16 Pro price at 69,999 in Flipkart sale: Why you may ‘hate’ the deal

If you, just like me, hopped onto Flipkart at exactly 12 a.m. today to try and order the iPhone 16 Pro, chances are you left disappointed. It was anything but easy to get hold of the iPhone 16 Pro at its advertised price of ₹69,999. Here’s what happened in my case. iPhone 16 Pro was launched at ₹ 1,19,900 in India.(Bloomberg)

I logged into Flipkart right at midnight and, the moment I tried to place an order, I was greeted with an error message saying, “Wow, looks like all of India is here!” The page kept reloading and simply wouldn’t let me complete the order. By the time I finally managed to get through, the price had already increased. Slowly but surely, it crept past ₹80,000 and, as of 1:20 p.m. on September 22, the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) was listed at ₹85,999, or ₹75,999 with offers, which is far higher than the ₹69,999 Flipkart had originally advertised.

At this price point, I would frankly recommend most buyers consider the iPhone 17 instead. It offers 256GB of storage, a better display, an improved selfie camera, and superior battery life, making it a more sensible option for the average consumer.

To make matters worse, many users on X confirmed that although they successfully placed orders for the iPhone 16 Pro, Flipkart later cancelled them. One such buyer, Mukesh Rana on X, shared: “Looks like you are making fool of customers, my orders for iPhone 16 and iphone 16 pro were placed successfully during the starting of bbd sale and this morning you cancelled both without any reason, what type of scam is this?” Multiple users reported the same issue.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2025: Other mobiles worth considering during

Flipkart still has some worthwhile deals. Credit where it’s due, the iPhone 16 base model is currently available for ₹53,999 (and even lower with bank offers). It’s in stock across all colour options and remains excellent value for money.

Another strong option is the Pixel 9, which was listed at around ₹38,000 last night (or rather, early morning), though it has now risen to ₹44,999. With exchange offers and card discounts, you can still bring the price down, making it a good buy.

And then there’s the Samsung Galaxy S24 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, available for under ₹40,000, a very compelling deal in its own right.