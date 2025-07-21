iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 tipped to get Pro-like display with slimmer bezels- Details

iPhone 17 series launch is just a few weeks away, and rumours surrounding the devices have already started to circulate. Several leaks have been reported around smartphones’ design, new colour variants, and hardware upgrades, giving us a glimpse of what Apple may reveal during the September launch. Now, a new leak has come forward hinting towards a display upgrade for the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air models. On the other hand, all iPhone 17 models are tipped to get a new Dynamic Island user interface. Therefore, Apple has planned for major display upgrades and new features this year, which may compel smartphone buyers. iPhone 17 series display is tipped for major hardware and software upgrade, here’s what we know.(Majin Bu/ X)

iPhone 17 series display upgrade

A tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station on Weibo (Chinese social media platform) revealed that iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air could feature ultra-slim bezels around the screen, which are similar to the iPhone 16 Pro models. Apple claims that the iPhone 16 Pro has the thinnest bezels, giving the device a more refined and premium look. Therefore, it may come as a big upgrade for the standard iPhone 17 models. Alongside slimmer bezels, Apple is also reported to be working on a new Dynamic Island user interface for all iPhone 17 models.

The update will likely be part of the new iOS 26 update, and could stay exclusive to the iPhone 17 series. As of now, the tipster has not revealed what changes are expected for Dynamic Island, but may get more details nearing the launch. Over a couple of months, there were several rumours surrounding a smaller Dynamic Island for the iPhone 17 series. However, as the launch is getting closer, the upgrade is highly unlikely, and it may not come until next year with the iPhone 18 series.

iPhone 17 series: Launch, upgrades, and what to expect

The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch between September 8 to September 11 of 2025. In the coming weeks, Apple may also reveal the official launch date to announce the new generation iPhone. In terms of upgrades, all iPhone 17 models are expected to be powered by the A19 series chips, bringing upgraded performance.

The iPhone 17 Pro models are also tipped for major design changes with an expanded camera bar, aluminium build, new colour variants, and others. Additionally, Apple is also rumoured to launch an ultra-slim model, the iPhone 17 Air, that is said to replace the “Plus” model. Therefore, we have several new models to look up to during the September launch.