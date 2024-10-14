iPhone 17 Air likely to debut in 2025: Why it is a big deal

As we enter the final quarter of 2024, several smartphone innovations have been making their way to becoming the most popular flagship smartphone. However, since the iPhone 16 launch, all the attention has shifted towards the new generation iPhone and Apple Intelligence. While many might be waiting to buy the new iPhone 16, rumours about a new iPhone 17 model have started to surface which is expected to be a slimmer iPhone model. Yes, in 2025 Apple is expected to launch a new model under iPhone 17 series which is expected to sit between iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. Know why you should wait for the iPhone 17 Air rather than buying the iPhone 16 Plus.(Bloomberg)

Many of you must be thinking, what would happen to the “Plus” variant? Well, it is suspected the iPhone 16 Plus would be the last model in the “Plus” variant as it is expected to be replaced with iPhone 17 Air. Leaks about the slimmer iPhone 17 showcases major design and performance upgrades, which makes it a bigger deal than the iPhone 16 Plus.

Why iPhone 17 Air would be a greater upgrade

Next year’s iPhone 17 Air is expected to be slimmer and lightweight in comparison to the iPhone 16 Plus. Apple is rumoured to make several changes in design, that will allow the company to bring a more comfortable to use and compact design. Additionally, it may discard the dual camera setup for a single rear camera similar to iPhone SE models. Rumours suggest that the design me resemble the iPhone XS or iPhone 8. Therefore, buyers can opt for a sleek version of the iPhone 16 Plus next year.

Over the years, Apple has launched two display sizes for its flagship models, the 6.1-inch and the 6.7-inch. However, this year, Apple announced iPhone 16 Pro models with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes which is quite bigger than predecessors. Now, to find a more usable size option for users, Apple may introduce the iPhone 17 Air with a 6.55-inch display size in 2025. This will allow the company to reduce the smartphone’s weight and pursue the desire of bringing an ultra-slim iPhone. Apart from a reasonable size, it may also offer a 120Hz refresh rate instead of the iPhone 16 Plus’s 60Hz refresh rate.

Lastly, the iPhone 17 Air would be more powerful than the iPhone 16 Plus as it is rumoured to come with a new powerful chipset. Rumours also suggest that it may come with 12GB RAM, however, a recent report hints that only the iPhone 17 Pro Max may get a RAM upgrade. Additionally, the storage options may go up to 1TB. Apart from these upgrades, Apple may also plan to announce a new generation of Apple Intelligence features.

While all the rumours of upgrades for iPhone 17 Air look promising, it also depends at what price point Apple is planning to introduce the smartphone. A more clear vision would allow buyers to make an informed judgement about how replacing the “Plus” variant with a slimmer variant would benefit users.