iPhone 17 dummy units leaked in 2 new colour variants: Here’s what it may look like

Apple iPhone 17 series launch is less than 2 months away, and its design leaks have become more frequent. Earlier, we got a glimpse at iPhone 17 Pro models' colours that included a new copper and blue shade. Now, a tipster has leaked the dummy units of the standard iPhone 17 model in two new, fresh colours. However, in terms of the design, the smartphone looks quite similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 16. iPhone 17 model is tipped to come in 6 new shades, giving buyers a variety of colour options during purchase.(Majin Bu/X)

Last year, Apple introduced some bright colours with the iPhone 16, with “Ultramarine” gaining much popularity among the buyers. However, based on the dummy units, Apple is likely to pick light colour shades, similar to what we saw with the iPhone 15 models.

iPhone 17 colour variants

As in previous years, the iPhone 17 series is also expected to come in several colour options, allowing buyers to have a wider choice. This year, Apple is expected to bring 6 colour options that may include Black, White, Light Blue, Steel Grey, Green, and Purple. Now, tipster Majin Bu has leaked the dummy units of the iPhone model, giving a glimpse at two new shades of the device, which are Green and Purple.

While we have already seen these two colours in previous generations of base iPhone models, but the iPhone 17 will likely come in new shades of green and purple, which look quite enticing in the newly shared glimpse by the tipster.

iPhone 17 specifications and features (expected)

Apart from the new colour variants, the iPhone 17 is slated for major specs upgrades this year. Firstly, the iPhone 17 could get a 120Hz OLED display. The smartphone will likely be powered by the A19 chip paired with 8GB RAM. For photography, Apple may stick to the 48MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide, but it is expected to get an upgraded 24MP selfie camera. Therefore, the iPhone 17 could be a great option for an upgrade this year.

Apple is also planning to introduce a new iPhone 17 Air model, which could replace the Plus model. This new model is expected to flaunt an ultra-thin design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Therefore, buyers will have another standard model choice, apart from the base iPhone 17 model.