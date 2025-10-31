iPhone 17 is doing really good, and Apple wasn't expecting it

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that initial iPhone 17 sales have exceeded the company’s expectations, with strong demand for both the base iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro. Speaking during Apple’s Q4 2025 earnings call, Cook hinted at supply constraints for the latest models, suggesting that the company underestimated early demand. I got the chance to review the iPhone 17 Lavender colour option.(Ayushmann Chawla)

Apple’s fourth-quarter results, which ended on September 27, captured only the first few days of iPhone 17 availability, yet the company reported a revenue of $102.47 billion, up 8% year-on-year. The figures reflect solid performance across the iPhone range, despite limited availability of newer models.

iPhone Air may be underperforming

While Apple refrained from revealing sales figures for individual models, Cook’s comments hinted at mixed demand across the lineup. The iPhone Air, the lighter, more affordable variant in the iPhone 17 family, received minimal mention during the call. Reports suggest Apple has scaled back its production, moving it to an “end-of-cycle” phase, while increasing output for the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models.

When asked directly about model-specific performance, Cook admitted he was “dodging the question intentionally” but added that Apple was “constrained at both the top and the entry of the lineup,” implying high demand for the flagship and base versions.

Strong follow-up to iPhone 16

Cook also revealed that Apple experienced supply shortages for the iPhone 16 leading up to the iPhone 17 launch, indicating that last year’s models continued to perform strongly in the market. “We could have sold more,” he said, underscoring sustained interest in the iPhone lineup ahead of the new release.

Industry analysts had already noted that Apple had increased manufacturing orders for the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro following better-than-expected pre-orders. The positive sales momentum bodes well for Apple heading into the holiday quarter, where the company typically records its highest smartphone sales of the year.