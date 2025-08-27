iPhone 17 Pro launch: 5 potential upgrades that you should be excited for

It's finally official, Apple has announced its ‘Awe dropping’ event for 9 September, where the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17 Pro models, are expected to go live. Having said that, there have already been a slew of details that have leaked about the Pro models, including their design, specs, and more. Here we have curated a list of five things you should probably be most excited about regarding the new Pro models. Read on for the details. iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September.(Majin Bu)

1. New orange colourway

Well, if you saw the new Apple teaser, you would have seen that the Apple Awe dropping promo has a lot of orange in it alongside blue. Now, industry insiders are saying that the orange colour could symbolise the new iPhone 17 Pro colourway, which is expected to be orange. This would be a big shift compared to the past few generations, wherein the hero colour of the iPhone was rather muted, such as Natural Titanium and Desert Titanium.

2. A better telephoto camera

If you see the 5x lens of the iPhone 16 Pro, it isn't a slouch by any means whatsoever. But when you compare it to the likes of, say, the Vivo X200 Pro, or even the Samsung S25 Ultra, it starts to feel a little lacklustre, especially when it comes to the resolution as it is just 12 megapixels.

This is why Apple can't take advantage of in-sensor zoom, which can allow for hybrid zoom. But reports are saying that Apple could change this with the iPhone 17 Pro and the 17 Pro Max, wherein it could bring optical-quality zoom up to 8x. It remains to be seen how Apple eventually achieves this, but considering a new telephoto lens is rumoured, it should spark excitement in Apple fans' hearts.

3. New design language

Yes, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max could feature a revamped design, especially when it comes to the camera module, and it will certainly change how the phone looks. The camera module is now expected to extend all the way to the right of the phone, which could result in a much larger camera module.

This is also expected to affect things like cases, which would essentially alter how the iPhone 17 Pro looks compared to the iPhone 16 Pro in a lot of people's hands, giving the phone a unique distinction, which has been the need of the hour for Apple considering the last few Pro models have looked the same.

4. The next big ‘Pro’ camera feature

If you think about it, the past few iPhone models have introduced big video features. When it comes to the iPhone 15 Pro, there was the introduction of the ability to shoot ProRes Log Video, which made video shooting a lot handier for people into pro video creation.

And then with the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple introduced the ability to shoot in 4K 120 FPS, yes, even in Log. And this opened up possibilities for slow-motion video in high resolution, which of course gives you creative flexibility in editing. So now, all eyes are on the next big Pro camera feature that Apple could bring with the iPhone 17 Pro. Reports suggest that this could be in the form of a new Pro Camera app, which Apple could debut with the iPhone 17 series for the Pro models, making it easier to capture photos and videos in manual settings.

5. The next big upgrade could come in the form of more RAM

All iPhone 17 series models are expected to feature 12GB of RAM and this is expected to boost performance in terms of Artificial Intelligence and make the iPhones a lot more future-proof considering Apple is going all in with Apple Intelligence at the moment. Also, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could indeed feature a larger battery compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which could result in major battery gains.

