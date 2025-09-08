iPhone 17 Pro Max tipped to launch in India at a higher price tag - Details

Apple is all set to unveil its much-anticipated iPhone 17 series tomorrow, September 9. The upcoming series is expected to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro, with anticipation already building around its most premium model, the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Industry leaks have hinted at pricing, design upgrades, and new features ahead of the official announcement. iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India and other key details have been leaked online ahead of the September 9 launch. (Unsplash)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price (Expected)

According to industry leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be priced at Rs. 1,64,990 in India for the base 256GB model. This would mark an increase compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which started at Rs. 1,44,990. In the U.S, the device might retail at around $1,249, while pricing in Dubai could stand at AED 5,299. These figures remain speculative, as Apple has not officially confirmed the final prices.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Possible Design and Display Changes

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.9-inch ProMotion OLED display with thinner bezels and a smaller dynamic island. Apple may also reintroduce an aluminium and glass frame, moving away from the titanium design of its predecessor. Reports indicate a larger rectangular camera module, with adjustments placing the flash and LiDAR sensor on the right side of the camera island.

Hardware and Performance Details

The device is rumoured to be powered by the Apple 19 Pro chip paired with 12GB RAM. It may come with a base storage option of 256GB and could house a 5,000mAh battery with faster charging support. A dedicated vapour cooling chamber might also be included to improve thermal efficiency during heavy usage. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to ship with iOS 26, offering new Apple Intelligence features.

For photography, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may include a triple 48MP camera setup, featuring wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses with up to 5x optical zoom. On the front, Apple could introduce a 24MP camera aimed at delivering high-quality selfies and improved video performance.