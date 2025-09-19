iPhone 17 sale in India begins today: Prices, launch offers, and more

Apple iPhone 17 series has officially launched in India, and it's finally going on sale today, September 19, 2025. Today, buyers will finally be able to get their hands on the latest iPhones that include four new models: the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Buyers can visit the newest Apple Stores in India, which are open in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune. However, buyers can also order the model online to avoid the long queue outside the mentioned stores. Therefore, know how much the iPhone 17 series will cost and what launch offers buyers can expect during the purchase. The day has finally arrived, Apple iPhone 17 fans can finally purchase the models starting today.

iPhone 17 series price in India

iPhone 17 price:

256GB: ₹82,900

512GB: ₹1,02,900

iPhone Air:

256GB: ₹1,19,900

512GB: ₹1,39,900

1TB: ₹1,59,900

iPhone 17 Pro

256GB: ₹1,34,900

512GB: ₹1,54,900

1TB: ₹1,74,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max

256GB: ₹1,49,900

512GB: ₹1,69,900

1TB: ₹1,89,900

2TB: ₹2,29,900

iPhone 17 series sale offers

Several retailers across India have announced some exciting first sale offers for the iPhone 17 series. Reliance Digital has announced bank offers, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options. If you buy the iPhone 17 from Reliance Digital, you can avail Rs. 6000 discount, and Rs. 4000 on iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models.

Croma is offering an instant discount of ₹6,000 on iPhone 17 and up to ₹12,000 exchange bonus. Buyers can also take advantage of EMI for 6 months, on both online and offline purchases. In addition, buyers can also avail up to 20 percent off on several Apple accessories.

Lastly, Vijay Sales is offering Rs. 60000 off on the standard iPhone 17 model, and Rs. 4000 off on the 2TB iPhone 17 Pro models. Lastly, buyers can also exchange their old device for the new iPhone 17 series, bringing the price significantly down.