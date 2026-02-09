iPhone 17e set to launch soon with new chip, MagSafe, and no price hike: Report

Apple is preparing to introduce its next entry-level smartphone, the iPhone 17e, and the launch could happen soon, according to a new report. The device will succeed last year’s iPhone 16e and is expected to arrive with several hardware updates while keeping the same price point. iPhone 17e could launch sooner than expected with new chip and MagSafe support. (Apple)

iPhone 17e: Pricing Expected to Remain Unchanged According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on his latest Power On newsletter, Apple plans to roll out the iPhone 17e in the near term. The company aims to offer more features without raising the cost, continuing its approach from the previous generation. The iPhone 17e is expected to carry a price tag of $599 in the U.S (around Rs. 54,250). If Apple follows its earlier strategy, the Indian price could remain close to the iPhone 16e’s launch price of Rs. 59,900 for the 128GB variant.

Also read: iPhone tip: How to turn multiple live photos into a single video

The report states three main changes coming to the iPhone 17e. First, Apple plans to equip the phone with the A19 chip, the same processor expected to power the main iPhone 17 series. This shift would place the entry-level model on the same chip platform as higher-end versions. Second, Apple will add MagSafe support, a feature missing from the iPhone 16e. This will allow users to attach accessories and use compatible wireless chargers.

Also read: Apple may launch iPhone 17e this month; report reveals key changes

The third change involves Apple’s wireless technology. The iPhone 17e will reportedly use the company’s updated in-house cellular and networking components. Sources indicate that Apple may include its newer C1X modem along with the N1 networking chip. Apple introduced its first modem, the C1, with the iPhone 16e. The newer versions have already appeared in the iPhone 17 lineup and the iPhone Air.

Also read: I spent weeks with the Realme 16 Pro Plus, and here's why it left me surprisingly conflicted

Aside from these updates, Apple does not plan major changes to the phone’s design or feature set. The company appears focused on delivering a straightforward upgrade path rather than repositioning the device. While some buyers expected a lower price after last year’s launch, the report suggests Apple will stick to its current pricing strategy.