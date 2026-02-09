Edit Profile
    iPhone 17e set to launch soon with new chip, MagSafe, and no price hike: Report

    Apple may soon reveal iPhone 17e, with the latest report suggest several key upgrades and no price hike this time. 

    Published on: Feb 09, 2026 10:33 AM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Apple is preparing to introduce its next entry-level smartphone, the iPhone 17e, and the launch could happen soon, according to a new report. The device will succeed last year’s iPhone 16e and is expected to arrive with several hardware updates while keeping the same price point.

    iPhone 17e could launch sooner than expected with new chip and MagSafe support. (Apple)
    iPhone 17e could launch sooner than expected with new chip and MagSafe support. (Apple)

    iPhone 17e: Pricing Expected to Remain Unchanged

    According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on his latest Power On newsletter, Apple plans to roll out the iPhone 17e in the near term. The company aims to offer more features without raising the cost, continuing its approach from the previous generation. The iPhone 17e is expected to carry a price tag of $599 in the U.S (around Rs. 54,250). If Apple follows its earlier strategy, the Indian price could remain close to the iPhone 16e’s launch price of Rs. 59,900 for the 128GB variant.

    The report states three main changes coming to the iPhone 17e. First, Apple plans to equip the phone with the A19 chip, the same processor expected to power the main iPhone 17 series. This shift would place the entry-level model on the same chip platform as higher-end versions. Second, Apple will add MagSafe support, a feature missing from the iPhone 16e. This will allow users to attach accessories and use compatible wireless chargers.

    The third change involves Apple’s wireless technology. The iPhone 17e will reportedly use the company’s updated in-house cellular and networking components. Sources indicate that Apple may include its newer C1X modem along with the N1 networking chip. Apple introduced its first modem, the C1, with the iPhone 16e. The newer versions have already appeared in the iPhone 17 lineup and the iPhone Air.

    Aside from these updates, Apple does not plan major changes to the phone’s design or feature set. The company appears focused on delivering a straightforward upgrade path rather than repositioning the device. While some buyers expected a lower price after last year’s launch, the report suggests Apple will stick to its current pricing strategy.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

