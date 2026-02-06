Edit Profile
    iPhone tip: How to turn multiple live photos into a single video

    Here's how iPhone users can turn several Live Photos into one video using the Photos app, making sharing moments easier very quickly now

    Updated on: Feb 06, 2026 5:15 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    iPhone users often capture moments without planning to record a full video. Live Photos bridge that gap by saving a short clip before and after every shot. What many users may not realise is that Apple also allows these Live Photos to be combined into a single video using the built-in Photos app, without any third-party tools.

    How to turn short Live Photo moments into a single video using built-in tools on iPhone. (HT Tech)
    How to turn short Live Photo moments into a single video using built-in tools on iPhone. (HT Tech)

    This option helps users bring together several moments from an event, outing, or daily routine into one video file that is easier to view and share. The process takes only a few taps and works on both iPhone and iPad.

    Also read: I spent weeks with the Realme 16 Pro Plus, and here's why it left me surprisingly conflicted

    How to Access Live Photos in the Photos App

    To begin, open the Photos app on the iPhone. Tap the Collections icon at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down to the Media Types section and select Live Photos. This section shows all Live Photos stored on the device.

    Next, tap Select in the top-right corner. Choose the Live Photos you want to include in the video. Each selected photo will show a checkmark.

    Also read: Asus begins pre-orders for Zenbook S16, Zenbook 14 in India; new Vivobook Ryzen AI laptops unveiled

    How to Save Live Photos as a Video

    After selecting the Live Photos, tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner. From the list of options, choose Save as Video. The Photos app will then combine the selected Live Photos into a single video file. The process usually completes within a few seconds.

    How to Find and Watch the Video

    Once created, the video appears in the Library section and also under Videos in Media Types. The video carries the date of the original Live Photos, so it may not appear at the top unless the library is sorted by recently added items.

    Also read: Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite to launch in India on February 19: Camera and key features revealed

    Key Points to Note

    Users should keep a few details in mind before creating the video. The Photos app arranges Live Photos in the video based on when they were taken, not the order of selection. The app joins the motion from each Live Photo into one continuous clip. After saving, the video behaves like any other video and can be edited, shared, or exported directly from the Photos app.

    This built-in feature offers iPhone users a simple way to turn short captured moments into a single video without installing extra apps.

    MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

