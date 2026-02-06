iPhone tip: How to turn multiple live photos into a single video

iPhone users often capture moments without planning to record a full video. Live Photos bridge that gap by saving a short clip before and after every shot. What many users may not realise is that Apple also allows these Live Photos to be combined into a single video using the built-in Photos app, without any third-party tools.
This option helps users bring together several moments from an event, outing, or daily routine into one video file that is easier to view and share. The process takes only a few taps and works on both iPhone and iPad.
To begin, open the Photos app on the iPhone. Tap the Collections icon at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down to the Media Types section and select Live Photos. This section shows all Live Photos stored on the device.
Next, tap Select in the top-right corner. Choose the Live Photos you want to include in the video. Each selected photo will show a checkmark.
After selecting the Live Photos, tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner. From the list of options, choose Save as Video. The Photos app will then combine the selected Live Photos into a single video file. The process usually completes within a few seconds.
How to Find and Watch the Video
Once created, the video appears in the Library section and also under Videos in Media Types. The video carries the date of the original Live Photos, so it may not appear at the top unless the library is sorted by recently added items.
Users should keep a few details in mind before creating the video. The Photos app arranges Live Photos in the video based on when they were taken, not the order of selection. The app joins the motion from each Live Photo into one continuous clip. After saving, the video behaves like any other video and can be edited, shared, or exported directly from the Photos app.
This built-in feature offers iPhone users a simple way to turn short captured moments into a single video without installing extra apps.
