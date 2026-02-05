Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite to launch in India on February 19: Camera and key features revealed

Vivo has confirmed the launch of its new V70 series in India. The lineup includes the Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite. This marks the first time Vivo is introducing an “Elite” model under its V series. The company will unveil both smartphones on February 19 at 12 pm IST. Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite smartphones are launching in India on February 19. (Vivo)

After the launch, Vivo will sell the V70 series through Amazon and Flipkart in India. Pricing details have not been officially announced. However, industry expectations suggest that the Vivo V70 could start below ₹40,000, while the Vivo V70 Elite may be priced under ₹50,000. The Elite variant is expected to sit below the Vivo X200T in Vivo’s current lineup.

Camera Setup and Video Features Vivo is focusing on camera performance for the V70 series. Both models use Sony camera sensors developed in partnership with ZEISS. The company aims to deliver better colour control, detail capture, and stable video output.

The telephoto camera uses a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with ZEISS tuning. It supports 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. Vivo has positioned this camera for use in low-light indoor and evening settings. The main rear camera also uses a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation. The system supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second and allows users to switch between 1x, 2x, and 3x zoom levels while recording.

The rear setup also includes an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, Vivo has added a 50MP camera designed for group selfies.

Under the hood, the Vivo V70 Elite will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 platform, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The standard Vivo V70 uses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and offers upgraded memory and storage compared to the earlier V60 series.

The V70 Elite ships with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Vivo has promised four Android updates and six years of security updates. The series includes AI camera tools such as AI Magic Weather and an India-focused AI Holi Portrait mode.

Both phones retain a 6,500mAh battery and support 90W fast charging. The devices also carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection. Vivo has added an under-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for biometric security.