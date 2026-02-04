Your Android phone could soon place orders and book rides for you without touching the phone

Google is moving closer to giving its Gemini assistant the ability to handle tasks directly on Android phones, according to new details found in a beta version of the Google app. The feature, described as “screen automation,” aims to allow Gemini to interact with certain apps on behalf of users, including placing orders or booking rides. Google is testing a Gemini feature that could let Android users complete tasks directly within apps. (Pexels)

Evidence of this upcoming capability appears in version 17.4 beta of the Google app, 9to5Google reported. The information surfaced through an APK teardown, a process that examines app code to identify features that may appear in future updates. While such findings do not confirm public release plans, they often signal directions the company is testing internally.

How screen automation may work According to 9to5Google, the beta includes references to a feature called “Get tasks done with Gemini.” Google has internally named this function “bonobo.” Text strings linked to the feature explain that Gemini can help complete tasks by using screen automation within supported apps on a user’s device.

Screen automation appears designed to let Gemini act as an on-screen agent. Instead of only responding to questions, the assistant could follow steps within apps, such as selecting options, confirming actions, or completing forms. Google has limited this control to “certain apps,” suggesting that not all Android apps will support the feature at launch.

Google has also included warnings alongside these new capabilities. The company notes that Gemini may make mistakes and places responsibility on users for actions taken on their behalf. Users will have the option to stop the process at any time and take manual control of the task if needed.

Privacy notices in the beta provide further insight into how the system may work. When Gemini interacts with apps, screenshots of those interactions may be reviewed by trained reviewers if the user has activity tracking enabled. Google states that this review process helps improve its services. The company advises users not to share login details or payment information in Gemini chats and recommends avoiding screen automation for emergencies or tasks involving sensitive data.

Other Features Seen in the Beta The beta also contains references to another feature codenamed “wasabi,” linked to something called “Likeness.” This appears related to 3D avatars, which Android XR already uses in Google Meet calls. Text strings suggest users may be able to access or manage their likeness through Gemini prompts. Google notes that a user’s likeness can only be used by that individual.

These findings suggest Google is preparing Gemini for a more active role on Android devices. If released, screen automation could change how users interact with apps by allowing the assistant to carry out actions rather than just offer guidance. For now, the feature remains under development, and Google has not confirmed when or if it will reach all users.