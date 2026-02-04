Airtel is giving select prepaid users 6 months of Apple Music for free: Here’s how

Airtel has added a new benefit to some of its prepaid recharge packs. The telecom operator now offers six months of Apple Music access at no extra charge on selected plans. Users can activate the offer via the Airtel Thanks app if they recharge with eligible packs priced between Rs. 319 and Rs. 449. Here’s how to get a free Apple Music subscription with these Airtel prepaid plans. (AI generated)

The Apple Music subscription comes bundled with existing plan benefits such as data, calling, and app access. Airtel has limited this offer to specific prepaid packs, and users must claim it manually after recharging.

How to Activate Apple Music on Airtel Users must activate the Apple Music benefit through Airtel’s official app. The offer does not show up on third-party recharge platforms.

Steps to claim the subscription:

Install or update the Airtel Thanks app Log in using your Airtel prepaid number Open the Rewards or OTT section Select the Apple Music offer Tap “Claim Now” and sign in with your Apple ID After linking the Apple ID, Apple Music becomes active for six months.

Airtel Prepaid Plans With Apple Music Airtel currently includes this benefit with four prepaid recharge plans.

Rs. 319 Plan This plan offers unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and one-month validity.

Other benefits include Apple Music for six months, Google One 30GB storage, Adobe Express access for 12 months, Airtel HelloTunes, and Airtel Xstream Play access.

Rs. 349 Plan The Rs. 349 pack provides unlimited calls, 2GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, and 28-day validity.

It includes six months of Apple Music, SonyLIV and other apps through Airtel Xstream Play, unlimited 5G data, Adobe Express access, Airtel LIVE Alerts, and HelloTunes.

Rs. 449 Plan This plan offers unlimited calls, unlimited data, 100 SMS per day, and 28-day validity.

Along with Apple Music for six months, users get Google One storage, SonyLIV and other apps via Airtel Xstream Play, JioHotstar Mobile, Adobe Express access, Airtel LIVE Alerts, and HelloTunes.

