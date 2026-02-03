Edit Profile
    New India customs rules explained: What you can bring home without paying duty

    Flying back to India from abroad? New baggage rules now let adult travellers bring costlier gadgets, including a phone and laptop, without paying customs duty.

    Published on: Feb 03, 2026 2:41 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    India has revised its duty-free baggage rules, with the updated norms coming into force on February 2, 2026. The changes increase the value of goods that passengers can bring into the country without paying customs duty and introduce a clear allowance for carrying one laptop. The rules apply differently based on the traveller’s status and the mode of arrival.

    India has revised baggage rules, allowing passengers to bring phones and laptops duty-free when returning home. (X.com)
    India has revised baggage rules, allowing passengers to bring phones and laptops duty-free when returning home. (X.com)

    Under the new framework, passengers can bring used personal items needed for daily use without duty, as long as these items are not intended for sale. For other goods, the general free allowance has increased from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 75,000. This limit applies to Indian residents, visitors of Indian origin, and foreign nationals holding a valid visa.

    Also read: Apple Valentine’s Day Sale is here: Grab huge discounts on iPhones, Macs, watches and more

    Who Can Avail the Allowance

    The government has stated that this allowance applies only to passengers arriving in India by air or sea. It covers adults aged 18 years and above, as defined under Indian law. Passengers must carry the goods either on their person or in bona fide accompanied baggage to qualify for duty-free clearance.

    Foreign tourists arriving by air or sea can now claim a higher allowance of Rs. 25,000, up from the earlier Rs. 15,000. This benefit does not apply to infants.

    Also read: Oppo Find X10 series could feature dual 200MP cameras - All details

    Rules for Arrivals and Laptops

    Passengers entering India through land borders continue to face tighter restrictions. They can bring only used personal items needed for daily life without duty. No monetary allowance applies to other goods for land arrivals, and the items must be carried on the person or in accompanied baggage.

    In a key update, the rules now allow passengers to bring one new laptop duty-free. This provision applies to travellers aged 18 years or above, excluding crew members. The laptop must be carried in bona fide baggage.

    Also read: How to monitor your heart health with Apple Watch hypertension alerts

    Customs Checks and Restrictions

    Customs authorities have also reiterated that duty-free allowances cannot be combined or shared between passengers, even among family members. Officials said the revised rules strengthen risk-based checks to prevent misuse while ensuring that genuine travellers face fewer issues during routine screening.

