New India customs rules explained: What you can bring home without paying duty

India has revised its duty-free baggage rules, with the updated norms coming into force on February 2, 2026. The changes increase the value of goods that passengers can bring into the country without paying customs duty and introduce a clear allowance for carrying one laptop. The rules apply differently based on the traveller’s status and the mode of arrival. India has revised baggage rules, allowing passengers to bring phones and laptops duty-free when returning home. (X.com)

Under the new framework, passengers can bring used personal items needed for daily use without duty, as long as these items are not intended for sale. For other goods, the general free allowance has increased from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 75,000. This limit applies to Indian residents, visitors of Indian origin, and foreign nationals holding a valid visa.

Who Can Avail the Allowance The government has stated that this allowance applies only to passengers arriving in India by air or sea. It covers adults aged 18 years and above, as defined under Indian law. Passengers must carry the goods either on their person or in bona fide accompanied baggage to qualify for duty-free clearance.

Foreign tourists arriving by air or sea can now claim a higher allowance of Rs. 25,000, up from the earlier Rs. 15,000. This benefit does not apply to infants.

Rules for Arrivals and Laptops Passengers entering India through land borders continue to face tighter restrictions. They can bring only used personal items needed for daily life without duty. No monetary allowance applies to other goods for land arrivals, and the items must be carried on the person or in accompanied baggage.

In a key update, the rules now allow passengers to bring one new laptop duty-free. This provision applies to travellers aged 18 years or above, excluding crew members. The laptop must be carried in bona fide baggage.

