How to monitor your heart health with Apple Watch hypertension alerts

Apple continues to expand the Apple Watch’s health features, moving beyond basic fitness tracking to provide insights that may signal potential health concerns. One such feature is hypertension alerts, which notify users when patterns suggest higher blood pressure over time. While the watch cannot directly measure blood pressure, these alerts can highlight trends that may require attention from a healthcare professional. How to turn on hypertension alerts on your Apple Watch to monitor your heart health. (Apple)

What Hypertension Alerts Do Hypertension alerts monitor long-term patterns rather than single readings. The Apple Watch collects data such as heart rate, activity levels, and other metrics stored in the Health app over 30 days. It then analyses these trends for changes that align with elevated blood pressure.

If the system detects a sustained pattern, it sends a notification. These alerts do not diagnose hypertension or replace medical testing - they are intended to raise awareness of potential changes.

Who Can Use Hypertension Alerts The feature is available on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, or later models, paired with iPhone 11 or newer. Users must be 22 or older, not pregnant, and not previously diagnosed with hypertension. Wrist Detection must be enabled, and the Health app must contain up-to-date personal information. Alerts appear only after sufficient data is collected over time.

