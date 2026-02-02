Edit Profile
    How to monitor your heart health with Apple Watch hypertension alerts

    Here’s how to set up hypertension alerts on your Apple Watch, track long-term blood pressure trends, and stay informed about your heart health.

    Published on: Feb 02, 2026 12:19 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Apple continues to expand the Apple Watch’s health features, moving beyond basic fitness tracking to provide insights that may signal potential health concerns. One such feature is hypertension alerts, which notify users when patterns suggest higher blood pressure over time. While the watch cannot directly measure blood pressure, these alerts can highlight trends that may require attention from a healthcare professional.

    How to turn on hypertension alerts on your Apple Watch to monitor your heart health. (Apple)
    How to turn on hypertension alerts on your Apple Watch to monitor your heart health. (Apple)

    What Hypertension Alerts Do

    Hypertension alerts monitor long-term patterns rather than single readings. The Apple Watch collects data such as heart rate, activity levels, and other metrics stored in the Health app over 30 days. It then analyses these trends for changes that align with elevated blood pressure.

    If the system detects a sustained pattern, it sends a notification. These alerts do not diagnose hypertension or replace medical testing - they are intended to raise awareness of potential changes.

    Also read: Apple MacBook Pro with new M-series chips could debut this month: Report

    Who Can Use Hypertension Alerts

    The feature is available on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, or later models, paired with iPhone 11 or newer. Users must be 22 or older, not pregnant, and not previously diagnosed with hypertension. Wrist Detection must be enabled, and the Health app must contain up-to-date personal information. Alerts appear only after sufficient data is collected over time.

    Also read: Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals how millions are engaging with Apple Intelligence

    How to Turn On Hypertension Alerts

    1. Open the Health app on your paired iPhone.
    2. Tap your profile in the top corner.
    3. Select Health Checklist from the list of features.
    4. Tap Hypertension Notifications and confirm your age and health status.
    5. Follow the on-screen prompts to understand how the alerts work.
    6. Tap Done to enable the feature.

    Once enabled, the Apple Watch runs the monitoring automatically in the background.

    Also read: Vivo V70 and V70 Elite set to launch in India soon with Snapdragon chipsets - All details

    How to Manage Alerts

    Users can see notifications on both the watch and iPhone. You can adjust where and how they show up in the Health app settings. While the watch does not display exact blood pressure numbers, it provides context and guidance for next steps.

    How to Use Alerts Wisely

    Hypertension alerts can help identify subtle changes early, prompting home monitoring or a check-up with a doctor. They should be treated as informational and not a replacement for a professional evaluation.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

