    Apple MacBook Pro with new M-series chips could debut this month: Report

    Apple may soon update its MacBook Pro lineup, as reports point to an earlier launch window linked to the next macOS software cycle.

    Updated on: Feb 02, 2026 10:59 AM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Apple is gearing up to release its next-generation MacBook Pro lineup, with new models expected to be powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. Recent reports also suggest that the company is preparing to launch these laptops alongside an upcoming version of its operating system, which may be sooner than many had anticipated.

    New MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are set to launch soon. (Apple)
    New MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are set to launch soon. (Apple)

    macOS Update Hints at Launch Window

    According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, Apple plans to introduce MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips during the macOS 26.3 release cycle. The software cycle is scheduled to run between February and March. The devices reportedly carry internal code names J714 and J716.

    Although this timeline has been mentioned in previous reports, Gurman’s update adds weight to the expectation that Apple may announce the new laptops soon. macOS 26.3 is expected to reach users in the coming weeks, which places the potential hardware launch close to that software update. In many past years, Apple has linked spring hardware announcements to the later x.4 software releases, which usually arrive toward the end of March or in April. This time, the timing appears different.

    Also read: Vivo V70 and V70 Elite set to launch in India soon with Snapdragon chipsets - All details

    While the report does not confirm a launch before spring, it strengthens the view that Apple is preparing for an earlier release. Another sign comes from Apple’s current product availability. Supplies of higher-end MacBook Pro configurations with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips have reportedly dropped at several retail channels. Such shortages often appear when Apple plans to replace existing models.

    Apple has not shared any official date, and the company typically keeps product plans private until launch day. Still, based on the software schedule and inventory patterns, industry watchers believe the new MacBook Pro models could arrive later this month.

    Also read: Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals how millions are engaging with Apple Intelligence

    What Could Come Next From Apple

    Mark Gurman also noted that Apple’s Studio Display is facing similar supply limits, which may point to an update for that product as well. However, no firm details about a display refresh have surfaced so far.

    Once these launches conclude, Apple is expected to move into a broader release phase later in the year. Reports suggest the company is working on products such as the iPhone 17e, a MacBook Air with an M5 chip, and updated iPad and iPad Air models.

    For now, Apple users and buyers must wait for official confirmation. The expected MacBook Pro update focuses on internal changes rather than design shifts. As a result, some buyers may choose to hold off until later in the year, when Apple is widely expected to introduce redesigned MacBook Pro models around October.

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection.

    © 2026 HindustanTimes