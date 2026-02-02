Apple MacBook Pro with new M-series chips could debut this month: Report
Apple may soon update its MacBook Pro lineup, as reports point to an earlier launch window linked to the next macOS software cycle.
You may be interested in
7% OFF
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M3 Max chip with 16‑core CPU and 40‑core GPU, 48GB Unified Memory, 1TB) - Silver
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (16-inch
- Apple M3 Max chip with 16‑core CPU and 40‑core GPU
- 48GB Unified Memory
₹369990₹399900
Check Details
3% OFF
Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip, 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Silver
- Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip
- 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence
- 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display
₹202990₹209900
Check Details
4% OFF
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Silver
- Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence
- 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display
- 24GB Unified Memory
₹201990₹209900
Check Details
3% OFF
Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip, 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black
- Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip
- 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence
- 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display
₹164490₹169900
Check Details
3% OFF
Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip, 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Space Black
- Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip
- 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence
- 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display
₹183490₹189900
Check Details